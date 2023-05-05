Lib Dem councillor urged to resign after winning second seat – 160 miles away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dem councillor urged to resign after winning second seat – 160 miles away

By Press Association
A councillor has faced calls to quit his seat in north-west England after winning a second election 160 miles away in Gloucestershire (Paul Bevitt/Alamy/PA)
A councillor has faced calls to quit his seat in north-west England after winning a second election 160 miles away in Gloucestershire (Paul Bevitt/Alamy/PA)

A councillor has faced calls to quit his seat in north-west England after winning a second election 160 miles away in Gloucestershire.

Chris Twells beat the Conservatives by 60 votes to secure the Tetbury with Upton ward at Cotswold District Council for the Liberal Democrats.

His victory comes 12 months after he defeated Labour to gain the Ordsall ward for the Lib Dems at Salford City Council, Greater Manchester.

Paul Dennett, the Labour mayor of Salford, asked Mr Twells to “do the right thing by the people of Ordsall and Salford and resign to focus on the Cotswolds”.

Mr Twells, speaking before the count, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he would resign his Salford seat if he won.

The Liberal Democrats said they will assess a complaint on whether Mr Twells potentially brought the party into disrepute by standing in two places.

A party spokesperson said: “Liberal Democrats are proud of our stunning wins today across the blue wall that have seen countless candidates elected, including some who never expected to win.

“We are aware a complaint has been made regarding this particular case, which will be considered by the party’s independent complaints process.”

In a letter to Salford Lib Dems group leader Alex Warren, Mr Dennett wrote: “Following the revelations that Councillor Twells was standing in Tetbury with Upton, you assured the Manchester Evening News that he was simply a ‘paper candidate’, his candidacy was a ‘technicality’ and that ‘he will not win’.

“You assured the press that Mr Twells ‘put a lot of work in and deserved to win his seat for Ordsall’.”

He added of Mr Twells: “He was clearly always more than a paper candidate – as is evident this morning.

“As such, I am asking you as the leader of the group to do the right thing by our residents and insist that Councillor Twells resigns his Ordsall seat to concentrate his attention on his life, work and now public office as a councillor in the Cotswolds.”

The Electoral Commission said there is “nothing in electoral law” stopping someone standing or taking office in two separate local authority areas – as long as they meet one of the qualifications for each area.

These include the person being registered as a voter for the local authority area they wish to stand, and living or having their main place of work in the area during the 12 months before the day of their nomination and election.

On the notice of poll form, Mr Twells was listed as having an address in the Cotswold district.

His declaration of interests for Salford includes details of an apartment in the city.

Mr Twells’ attendance record listed on the Salford City Council website said he was present as expected at four of 15 meetings.

Mr Twells was reported as saying after his latest victory: “I am delighted to have been elected to represent Tetbury with Upton ward and I would like to thank everybody who voted for me.

“I will be taking some time off over the weekend and speaking to the chief executive of Salford City Council after the bank holiday weekend to establish what action I need to take to resign as a councillor, to allow for a by-election to be held in my ward.”

His term of office at Salford is due to run until May 2026.

Electoral Commission guidance says a councillor will lose their seat if they fail to attend any meetings of the authority for a period of six months without being subject to a special exception.

Mr Twells has been approached for comment.

