Referendum route to Scottish independence ‘dead’, concedes SNP MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Referendum route to Scottish independence ‘dead’, concedes SNP MP

By Press Association
Pete Wishart said the SNP currently lacks a clear independence strategy (House of Commons/PA)
Pete Wishart said the SNP currently lacks a clear independence strategy (House of Commons/PA)

Veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart says the referendum route to Scottish independence is now “dead” and every election must be an “independence election”.

The MP for Perth and North Perthshire said his party currently lacks a “clear independence strategy”, and he called for this to be rectified as soon as possible.

He outlined his thoughts in The National newspaper following a turbulent period for the SNP amid a police investigation into its finances, arguing these “uncertain times” would not affect people’s views on the constitution.

Before her resignation as first minister, Nicola Sturgeon had organised a special SNP conference to set out the details of her plan for the next general election to be a “de facto referendum” on independence.

Her successor Humza Yousaf has stressed the need to build support for independence, saying regional party assemblies should help to choose the way forward.

Mr Wishart, who chairs Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, said the UK Government is “supremely indifferent” to demands for a second referendum.

He said: “We must use this period to assertively restate our case and align support for independence to support for the SNP.

“Every vote for the SNP must be seen as a vote for independence and every election an opportunity to progress the cause of an independent Scotland.

“The referendum route to independence is now dead.”

The current leadership has “quietly parked” the de facto referendum strategy, he added.

Mr Wishart wrote: “This currently leaves us without a clear independence strategy and this needs to be rectified as soon as possible.

“What I believe should now happen is that we contest every election with the first line of each successive manifesto stating that ‘if the Scottish National Party secures 50%-plus of the vote, this will mean Scotland will become an independent nation’.”

SNP conference
Mr Wishart said every election should now be an ‘independence election’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The SNP’s election manifestos should also contain commitments other than this, he said.

“Our job must be to show that this is what Scotland wants,” the MP added.

“We may be facing an election in just over a year. It must be an independence election.”

But the Conservatives said Mr Wishart’s plan is a “ruse”.

The party’s constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: “This is a crazy suggestion from Pete Wishart.

“He’s gone beyond the already dubious argument that the SNP winning half of the popular vote would constitute a mandate to hold another referendum, to now claiming it should lead automatically to independence.

“As he well knows, at general elections the public vote on a range of issues of their choice – not one that the nationalists wish to frame it around.

“You wonder when the penny will drop with Pete Wishart and co that the Scottish people are not interested in ever more ludicrous SNP ruses to achieve independence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Former Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant.
David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with…
2
Xiaotong Huang.
‘Mr Big’ caught in Dundee with £50k in dirty cash as associate jailed for…
3
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
4
The torched vehicles on Jack Martin Way. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Land Rover stolen from Dundee dealership left torched in ‘car graveyard’
5
Three Perthshire forests are for sale. Image: Savills
Three Perthshire forests and windfarm go on market for £130m in ‘rare’ sale
6
Rebecca Egerton-Jones arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Leuchars military wife says she was worn down by cheating husband’s ‘gaslighting’
7
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
8
The Prince and Princess of Wales wore the Keela jackets during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.
Fife firm’s jackets worn by Prince William and Kate Middleton
9
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
10
Craig Hamilton.
Fife predator sexually assaulted 11-year-old and asked her to marry him