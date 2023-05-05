Greens win sole control of a UK council for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Greens win sole control of a UK council for the first time

By Press Association
Adrian Ramsay (Ian West/PA)
Adrian Ramsay (Ian West/PA)

The Greens have won their first outright majority on a UK council in what it hopes cements a “coming of age” moment as a mainstream party.

Mid Suffolk fell from a minority Conservative administration to sole control of the Greens as they made inroads elsewhere during the local election results on Friday.

The left-wing environmentalists have controlled local authorities in minority and coalition administrations before, but this is the first time they will have outright control.

With eight more results to be declared, the Greens’ victory was declared when they won 18 of the East Anglia council’s 34 seats.

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay told the PA news agency: “For the first time anywhere outside Australia we’ve seen the Greens take the majority control of a council.

“It’s enormous because what we’ve seen over the last four sets of election since 2019 is the Green party really coming of age as a mainstream party in this country.”

Mr Ramsay said the Greens have been part of around 20 local administrations in the past but capturing overall control is a “really significant” moment that “paves the way for success at the general election.”

He said his party is picking votes from both Labour and the Conservatives across rural and urban areas.

Caroline Lucas has been the party’s sole MP, but Mr Ramsay hopes to enter the Commons in the new Waveney Valley constituency, which includes much of Mid Suffolk.

Carla Denyer, who shares the Green leadership, plans to run in Bristol Central, where she will change strong Labour support.

But doing so would edge out another left-wing candidate, putting at risk Sir Keir Starmer’s chances of winning a general election.

Mr Ramsay said: “Getting more greens elected will hold other parties’ feet to the fire and will raise the issues that need to be challenged in terms of the climate emergency but also cost of living and growing inequality.”

The Greens were also behind the Conservatives losing overall control of East Hertfordshire, where no party won a majority. Seventeen Green candidates won spots on the council on Thursday’s votes.

In Mid Suffolk, Mr Ramsay vowed to be responsive to local concerns and focus on housing which is currently “far too expensive for local people and outside their reach”.

He said the Green-run council plans to advocate for more social housing and being tougher with developers on affordable housing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Former Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant.
David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with…
2
Xiaotong Huang.
‘Mr Big’ caught in Dundee with £50k in dirty cash as associate jailed for…
3
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
4
The torched vehicles on Jack Martin Way. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Land Rover stolen from Dundee dealership left torched in ‘car graveyard’
5
Three Perthshire forests are for sale. Image: Savills
Three Perthshire forests and windfarm go on market for £130m in ‘rare’ sale
6
Rebecca Egerton-Jones arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Leuchars military wife says she was worn down by cheating husband’s ‘gaslighting’
7
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
8
The Prince and Princess of Wales wore the Keela jackets during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.
Fife firm’s jackets worn by Prince William and Kate Middleton
9
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
10
Craig Hamilton.
Fife predator sexually assaulted 11-year-old and asked her to marry him