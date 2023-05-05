Cleverly raises areas of ‘deep disagreement’ in talks with China vice-president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Cleverly raises areas of ‘deep disagreement’ in talks with China vice-president

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK should continue to engage with China (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK should continue to engage with China (James Manning/PA)

The Foreign Secretary said he broached areas of “deep disagreement” during a meeting with the Chinese vice-president in London.

James Cleverly said he “made plain” the UK’s position on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan during talks on Friday with Han Zheng ahead of the coronation.

The Chinese politician, who has been blamed for overseeing a crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong, was recently appointed as President Xi Jinping’s deputy and is set to represent China at the royal event on Saturday.

Conservative MPs have criticised the UK Government’s decision to invite Mr Han due to his previous role in Hong Kong.

It also comes at a time of increasingly fractious relations between London and Beijing, with a vocal section of Tory backbenchers calling for the UK to become more hawkish towards China due to security concerns.

Ministers updated the UK’s integrated review on foreign and defence policy in March, describing China under Communist Party rule as representing an “epoch-defining and systemic challenge” to almost every aspect of Government policy and the everyday lives of British people.

Mr Cleverly, writing on Twitter on Friday, said: “Engagement with China means discussing areas of deep disagreement and vital co-operation.

“Today with VP Han Zheng, I made plain the UK’s views on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

“We also discussed working together on climate change, economic ties and people-to-people links.”

The Foreign Secretary has taken a less harsh line with China than some in his party would like.

In a speech last month, the Cabinet minister said isolating China would be a “sign of weakness”.

But some senior Tories want ministers to go further in distancing the UK from China and want the Government to be more outspoken in criticising the Far East country’s leadership.

Former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith is among those to have criticised the invitation for Mr Han to attend the Westminster Abbey service.

Hong Kong Democracy Protest Trafalgar Square London
Han Zheng played a part in the crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong (Yui Mok/PA)

The vice-president led Hong Kong affairs for Beijing between 2018 and March this year, during which time it imposed the national security law after mass protests in the city, stifling opposition and criminalising dissent.

The move strained relations with the UK and led to the creation of a visa scheme allowing Hongkongers to come to Britain.

The UK has said China remains in breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, under which it has a duty to uphold Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms.

Hong Kong was handed over from the UK to China in 1997 with a promise by Beijing to keep Western-style liberties under a “one country, two systems” framework.

On Taiwan, there are international fears that China could look to take the self-governed island by force.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland.

The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

In Xinjiang, there has been international condemnation of human rights abuses against the Uyghur people, with some being kept in mass incarceration camps.

Beijing describes them as re-education centres for the Muslim minority people.

Human rights charity Amnesty International said the UK’s decision to invite Mr Han to Charles’ crowning sent a “very dangerous message” as it called for ministers to hold the senior Chinese figure “accountable for his role in the brutal crackdown” in Hong Kong.

Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of the charity’s UK arm, said: “The invitation to Han Zheng risks sending the very dangerous message that the UK is prepared to prioritise the financial rewards that come from good relations with China over its atrocious human rights record in places like Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

“There must be no question of the UK authorities allowing the coronation to be used as a tool for international diplomacy for anyone involved in human rights abuses.”

