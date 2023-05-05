Coronation is proud expression of British history, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation is proud expression of British history, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside No10 on Friday ahead of the coronation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The coronation is not simply a “spectacle” but a “proud expression” of British history, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, in a message ahead of the King’s coronation.

Mr Sunak, who will be among the party leaders and dignitaries in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, said it was an opportunity for “hope and optimism” about the future.

“The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride,” Mr Sunak said.

“Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy, its constancy, devotion to duty and service to others.

“No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies and street parties.

“But this is not just a spectacle.

“It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.

“In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time.”

Mr Sunak said that the fact “people across our country will help their communities with thousands of acts of kindness” was a “fitting tribute to the spirit of service that will define the Carolean age”.

“Let’s celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for.

“Let’s look to the future with hope and optimism and let’s make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing God Save The King,” he said.

