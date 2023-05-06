Ukip loses all six seats in local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukip loses all six seats in local elections

By Press Association
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK Independence Party (Ukip) has been wiped out at England’s local elections, losing all six seats it was defending.

The pro-Brexit party lost two councillors in Folkestone & Hythe, one in South Staffordshire, one in Tamworth, one in Tendring and one in Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole.

It points to a sharp decline in Ukip’s political fortunes since it won the largest share of the vote of any party at the 2014 European elections.

Nigel Farage
Ukip’s political influence has waned since Nigel Farage stepped down as leader in 2016 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ukip’s rise contributed to then-prime minister David Cameron’s decision to announce a referendum on EU membership.

But the party’s influence has dwindled since Nigel Farage stepped down as leader in 2016.

Ukip, now led by former Tory MP Neil Hamilton, has no MPs in the House of Commons.

In a video posted on Twitter, Ukip’s deputy leader Rebecca Jane said: “I’m not disheartened today. The results were expected.”

Another right-wing party, Reform UK, also had a poor showing in the local elections, failing to gain any seats despite fielding nearly 500 candidates.

It lost half its councillors, retaining eight.

Reform, which has no MPs and was previously called the Brexit Party, mainly targeted wards that heavily voted Leave in the 2016 referendum.

Its leader Richard Tice told the Telegraph on Friday that Reform had “changed the course of numerous seats” at the Conservatives’ expense.

The former MEP had previously vowed to ensure the Tories “never have a majority government again”.

