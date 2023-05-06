Labour will win outright at general election, says senior MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour will win outright at general election, says senior MP

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer celebrates local election results in Medway, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer celebrates local election results in Medway, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Labour frontbencher has predicted his party will win outright at the next general election, despite local election results suggesting there could be a hung parliament.

Labour gained 635 seats and took control of another 22 local authorities, while the Tories suffered heavy losses.

Vote share analysis by the BBC found that, while Labour would be by far the largest party if the results were replicated at next year’s general election, it could fall short of a majority.

But shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle rejected suggestions Labour would need to go into coalition.

“All the extrapolations people are making from the local elections include a status quo in Scotland; we know the status quo in Scotland is not going be the result that comes out in a general election.

“Whereas all these parties from the Tories to the SNP and others are clinging to the hope that they can ride on the coattails of the Labour party, it will not be the case,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“If you look at the current polling when it comes to people’s attitudes towards the general election, we are going to win decisively, we are going to win outright, and we will get into a programme of government that will tackle the priorities we set out in this local election.”

Mr Kyle denied the results were a mid-term anti-Government vote rather than a resounding endorsement for Labour.

Peter Kyle
Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We’re winning votes from the Tories, we’re uniting the left where we need to, and we’re deepening our connection with voters in those key places that we absolutely need to, not just in those areas that turned their backs on us in 2019 that we’re winning back, like Stoke, but in those places that are signals of a party that’s moving towards government, like in Kent.”

Sir Keir Starmer on Friday was celebrating wins in key battlegrounds as an indication he was on course to enter No 10.

He said the “fantastic” results combined with a hoped-for recovery in Scotland would give him a majority in Westminster after a national poll.

“Make no mistake, we are on course for a Labour majority at the next general election,” the Labour leader said in Medway, one of the councils his party seized from the Tories.

Labour also said the results amounted to “a clear rejection” of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak
The Tory losses were a ‘clear rejection’ of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour said (Kin Cheung/PA)

Rachel Wolf, who co-authored the 2019 Conservative manifesto, said the outcome was “very, very bad for the Government”.

She told Today: “It was good but not great for Labour and what is clear is that people are rejecting the Conservatives at least at this election rather than jumping for an alternative, but that is often enough at this stage.

“There is a lot that the Government has to do – a lot – to be competitive again at a general election.”

She blamed the “ruckus of last year and Liz Truss” and the fact that “most people across the country feel poorer” and do not believe “the basic machinery of Government is working”.

With almost all authorities having declared, Mr Sunak’s party shed 48 local authorities and 960 councillors, near the 1,000 worst-case prediction senior Tories had floated to manage expectations ahead of the poll.

The Liberal Democrats had what leader Sir Ed Davey hailed as the “best result in decades”, taking 12 local authorities and 416 seats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…