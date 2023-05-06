SNP would ‘drag labour to the left’ in a hung parliament – Mhairi Black

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP has claimed it would “drag Labour to the left” in the event of a hung parliament at Westminster but Scottish Labour has claimed the nationalist party is “not left wing”.

With analysis pointing to a hung parliament, SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black said “a strong team of SNP MPs would put Scotland in the driving seat of a minority UK government” and said they would “keep Labour honest”.

She said this would ensure that Scotland was able to determine its own constitutional future.

Ms Black said: “At the next election, voting SNP is the best way to lock the Tories out of Scotland.

“A strong team of SNP MPs would put Scotland in the driving seat of a minority UK government – and ensure the power to determine Scotland’s future is transferred to Edinburgh.

“With Keir Starmer’s pro-Brexit party becoming increasingly indistinguishable from the Tories, the SNP would drag the Labour Party to the left and demand real change.

“Starmer’s flip-flopping U-turns on Brexit, tuition fees, nationalisation, electoral reform, and so many other issues shows he can’t be trusted.

“The SNP would keep Labour honest, ensure a strong voice for Scotland – and progressive change across the UK, including investment in the NHS and public services.

“Voting SNP would put the choice over Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands, ensure the cost-of-living crisis becomes the main priority of Westminster, and rebuild our relations with Europe.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie argued the SNP would not be effective in a hung parliament.

She said: “Just this week the SNP cut funds from Scotland’s universities and colleges, broke a promise to feed Scotland’s school children and spoke out against plans to tax oil giants raking in billions.

“Mhairi Black and the SNP aren’t left wing – they are chancers and the game is up.

“The next election is about getting rid of this morally bankrupt Conservative government, not electing SNP politicians to moan from the sidelines.

“In the eight years they have been the largest party at Westminster, the SNP have said a lot but achieved nothing.

“Only Labour can boot the Tories out Downing Street and deliver the change that people across Scotland are crying out for.”