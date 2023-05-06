SNP would ‘drag labour to the left’ in a hung parliament – Mhairi Black

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP would ‘drag labour to the left’ in a hung parliament – Mhairi Black

By Press Association
Mhairi Black said the SNP would ‘keep Labour honest’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mhairi Black said the SNP would ‘keep Labour honest’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP has claimed it would “drag Labour to the left” in the event of a hung parliament at Westminster but Scottish Labour has claimed the nationalist party is “not left wing”.

With analysis pointing to a hung parliament, SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black said “a strong team of SNP MPs would put Scotland in the driving seat of a minority UK government” and said they would “keep Labour honest”.

She said this would ensure that Scotland was able to determine its own constitutional future.

Ms Black said: “At the next election, voting SNP is the best way to lock the Tories out of Scotland.

“A strong team of SNP MPs would put Scotland in the driving seat of a minority UK government – and ensure the power to determine Scotland’s future is transferred to Edinburgh.

“With Keir Starmer’s pro-Brexit party becoming increasingly indistinguishable from the Tories, the SNP would drag the Labour Party to the left and demand real change.

“Starmer’s flip-flopping U-turns on Brexit, tuition fees, nationalisation, electoral reform, and so many other issues shows he can’t be trusted.

“The SNP would keep Labour honest, ensure a strong voice for Scotland – and progressive change across the UK, including investment in the NHS and public services.

“Voting SNP would put the choice over Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands, ensure the cost-of-living crisis becomes the main priority of Westminster, and rebuild our relations with Europe.”

Jackie Baillie
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie argued the SNP would not be effective in a hung parliament.

She said: “Just this week the SNP cut funds from Scotland’s universities and colleges, broke a promise to feed Scotland’s school children and spoke out against plans to tax oil giants raking in billions.

“Mhairi Black and the SNP aren’t left wing – they are chancers and the game is up.

“The next election is about getting rid of this morally bankrupt Conservative government, not electing SNP politicians to moan from the sidelines.

“In the eight years they have been the largest party at Westminster, the SNP have said a lot but achieved nothing.

“Only Labour can boot the Tories out Downing Street and deliver the change that people across Scotland are crying out for.”

