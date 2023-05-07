Labour ‘not even entertaining’ prospect of coalition with Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour ‘not even entertaining’ prospect of coalition with Lib Dems

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting avoided discussing whether Labour would go into coalition with the Liberal Democrats if it falls short of a majority at the next general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting avoided discussing whether Labour would go into coalition with the Liberal Democrats if it falls short of a majority at the next general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A senior Labour MP has avoided discussing whether the party would go into coalition with the Liberal Democrats if it falls short of a majority at the next general election, saying “We’re not even entertaining that prospect”.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has explicitly rejected any coalition with the Tories under Rishi Sunak, but avoided ruling out a coalition deal with Labour, stressing his party’s focus is “getting rid of Conservative MPs”.

It follows analysis of England’s local election results, which showed Labour could fall short of a majority in the House of Commons at the next election.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, challenged on the Sunday political shows, appeared to repeatedly avoid ruling out a deal with the Liberal Democrats.

Asked on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday whether Labour would be prepared to go into coalition with the Lib Dems, Mr Streeting said: “We’re not even entertaining that prospect … I just don’t think that is the scenario that we are going to be in after the next general election.”

He also told Sky: “I think for the next general election Labour feels confident but not complacent.

“I think those results do point to enormous progress made under Keir Starmer’s leadership. He’s changed the Labour Party, now he’s got a hearing to be able to change the country, but there’s more to do.”

Asked on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme about the prospect of a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, Mr Streeting said: “We’re just not in that ballpark of talking about coalition governments.”

He also told the programme: “We think we can win a majority – people wouldn’t have said that after the last general election – that’s what we’re working towards, that’s what we’re fighting for, and I think people can go confidently to the polls at the next general election knowing that a Labour government is possible and within our grasp.”

He said a Liberal Democrat “recovery” in areas which moved away from that party to the Conservatives in 2015 “isn’t somehow a risk to a Labour majority, it is a path to a Labour majority”.

Put to him that the local election results do not show that Labour can be confident of a majority at the next general election, Mr Streeting said: “Thursday night’s local election results were exactly that – local election results, not a prediction of the next general election.”

He insisted there is more to come from Labour in key policy areas such as education and health.

Sir Ed said the Liberal Democrats’ list of target seats at the next general election will now “almost certainly” be longer.

Speaking to BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, and asked if he would consider a coalition with the Tories under Mr Sunak, he said: “No. I’ve spent all my life fighting the Conservatives.”

He said he “fought them every day” previously in coalition under David Cameron, adding: “When I became leader of the party I made it very clear that my job was to get the Conservatives out of government.”

Asked about the prospect of a coalition with Labour, Sir Ed said: “That is a hypothetical question because we don’t know what’s going to happen after the next election.”

Put to him that he is ruling out working with the Conservatives but not Labour, he said: “The focus is on getting rid of Conservative MPs. I make no apology for that.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “Labour did well, I accept that. But if it wants to get a majority at the next election, it needed to do better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…