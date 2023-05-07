Culture Secretary blames Tory local election losses on Covid and Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Culture Secretary blames Tory local election losses on Covid and Ukraine war

By Press Association
Lucy Frazer said the pandemic had influenced the local election results (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has blamed heavy Tory losses in the local elections on the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

She also noted the Conservative Party had been in power for “a long time”.

The Cabinet minister conceded that voters were “frustrated and angry”, but claimed Rishi Sunak was starting to regain the public’s trust.

The Prime Minister has been blamed by some Tories after the party shed 960 councillors in Thursday’s poll.

Ms Frazer told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “If we could look at the context for the whole local election, we’ve been in power for a long time.

“We’ve just had a pandemic which has disrupted many people’s lives and has had consequences for the economy, as has the war in Ukraine, which is going on.”

Pressed on whether she understood the scale of her party’s losses, she said: “Totally, it’s really important that we listen to people. I know people are frustrated and angry.”

She said she recognised the results were “not good”, adding: “I totally understand that we need to do better and I think we are going to deliver.”

The party was rebuilding trust as Mr Sunak was “starting to deliver in a quiet way” his five priorities including curbing inflation, Ms Frazer argued.

“I totally recognise we’ve had a really difficult few years.

“I do think that the Prime Minister, who’s now been in office for six months, is getting the country back on track and is delivering. I think we’re starting to gain the trust of the British public.”

Pressed on whether the Tories needed to offer more than Mr Sunak’s promises from January, she told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg On Sunday programme: “We absolutely need to reflect. I think Rishi’s only been the Prime Minister for six months.”

Kuenssberg said: “It’s not five minutes, it’s six months.”

“It’s not five minutes but these are huge challenges,” Ms Frazer replied.

Some Tories blamed the electoral hammering on the lack of tax cuts.

Sir John Redwood
Sir John Redwood (PA)

Former minister Sir John Redwood tweeted: “Last Thursday many Conservative voters went on strike. They do not want to vote for higher taxes, anti enterprise policies and a failure to take back control of our borders.”

Ms Frazer insisted the Government was doing those things, saying: “The biggest tax cut we can make is a cut in inflation”.

Tory MP Anthony Browne denied that Mr Sunak was “under threat in any way” after the dire results.

“I think a lot of it was a protest vote,” the South Cambridgeshire MP told the BBC’s Westminster Hour, noting the pandemic and “all the shenanigans of last year, which, for people, this was their first chance to actually vote against that”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with deputy leader Angela Rayner, during their visit to Gillingham, Kent, on the eve of local elections polling day to outline Labour’s plan to tackle the cost of living crisis
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with deputy leader Angela Rayner (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Rishi has calmed things down a lot.”

He also claimed that “Labour has not got the momentum it needs to win a general election”.

Meanwhile, Labour was celebrating “pretty encouraging” local election results, which saw Sir Keir Starmer’s party gain 635 seats and take control of another 22 local authorities.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told Ridge: “I think for the next general election Labour feels confident but not complacent.”

