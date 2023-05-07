Ex-British Army chief ‘uncomfortable’ with Government’s Rwanda policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-British Army chief ‘uncomfortable’ with Government’s Rwanda policy

By Press Association
Lord Dannatt criticised the Rwanda policy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Lord Dannatt criticised the Rwanda policy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The former head of the British Army has said he is “uncomfortable” with the Government’s plans to send migrants who enter the UK unlawfully to Rwanda.

General Lord Richard Dannatt pointed to the “dark history” of the east African nation which he said is still cast in the “shadow of the genocide”.

He accused the Home Secretary of running “down the remaining political capital of Rishi Sunak’s Government” with the “unpopular policy”.

“The Government is entitled to bear down on people coming on small boats who are simply seeking a better life,” the crossbench peer told The Independent.

“Whether sending people to Rwanda is the right policy, I have my doubts. It seems to be aimed at deterring others from coming, because there is a strong sanction against them. I’m uncomfortable with it.

“I’ve been to Rwanda, and the shadow of the genocide there in the 1990s hangs over that country.”

He told the online paper it is “ruled with a very firm hand” by Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

“It’s got a pretty dark history, and it’s not the sort of environment I would put people from Syria and elsewhere in the world into.”

The UK has agreed a multimillion-pound partnership with Rwanda designed to tackle the number of migrants coming to Britain via unauthorised routes.

The £140 million deal will see some migrants who arrive on small boats via the English Channel sent to Rwanda, if they cannot be deported back to their home country.

The plan has so far been stalled by legal action and no flights have taken off.

Lord Dannatt said: “It’s somewhat surprising Suella Braverman is persisting with an unpopular policy… I fail to understand why the Home Secretary is continuing to run down the remaining political capital of Rishi Sunak’s Government.”

