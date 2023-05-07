Bomb scares among nearly 1,000 callouts to secure children’s units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bomb scares among nearly 1,000 callouts to secure children’s units

By Press Association
Police were called to children’s secure units nearly 1,000 times in two years, figures show (PA)
Police were called to children's secure units nearly 1,000 times in two years, figures show (PA)

Bomb scares and sexual offences are among nearly 1,000 police callouts to children’s secure care facilities in the last two years, the Scottish Tories have said.

The party’s justice spokesman Jamie Greene said the “deeply alarming” situation was likely to get worse if the Scottish Government moves ahead with its plan to increase the age limit of these facilities to accommodate all under-18s.

Figures obtained by the Tories through freedom of information requests revealed police were summoned to 965 incidents during 2021/22 and 2022/23.

More than half of these incidents occurred at the Kibble education and care residential facility in Glasgow, with 546 police call-outs. A further 302 were at Rossie Young People’s Trust in Montrose, Angus.

Scottish Parliament
Jamie Greene said he is concerned by the number of callouts (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Meanwhile, 76 incidents occurred at Good Sheppard Centre in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, and 41 callouts at Saint Mary’s Kenmure residential facility in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, Police Scotland figures showed.

A bomb threat at the Kibble facility required police attendance and was recorded as an “initial service code” incident, according to the data.

Officers have also attended 14 sexual offence incidents at the secure facilities since 2021/22 – six at Kibble, four at Good Sheppard and two each at Rossie and St Mary’s.

The data showed police attended 84 incidents of assault in the last two years as well as 312 missing person calls across the four facilities.

Mr Greene is urging Justice Secretary Angela Constance to rethink the Children (Care and Justice) Bill which will increase the age that offenders go through the children’s hearing system.

It would see those under the age of 18 be placed in a secure facility rather than be transferred straight to prison.

Mr Greene has said it could see these figures soar if violent young offenders who have committed crimes of murder or rape are placed alongside vulnerable people.

Justice reform legislation introduced at Holyrood
Angela Constance has been urged to rethink the legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “These deeply alarming figures highlight the scale of the discipline problems in Scotland’s secure units for children.

“These facilities are home to some of the most damaged and vulnerable youngsters in the country, so it’s unsurprising that there are some police callouts.

“It’s the sheer number of callouts – and the seriousness of many of them – that’s so concerning.

“The bomb scare and the prevalence of sexual offences are particularly worrying.

“Adding the most dangerous 16 and 17-year-old offenders – including murderers and rapists – into this environment is surely going to make the problem worse, so I’d urge the new Justice Secretary to think about the consequences of her plans to increase the age limit for these units.

“As well as the harm it would do to vulnerable young offenders, Police Scotland are already stretched to breaking point by falling officer numbers and SNP budget cuts, so can ill-afford even more regular callouts to these facilities.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “These are concerning figures. Secure care offers the most intensive and restrictive form of care in Scotland. A young person is deprived of their liberty in a locked environment alongside the provision of care, support and education.

“Risk management is in place to meet the needs of the young person, staff and others in the secure care centre. The centres have confirmed that they have the experience and facilities to work with young people who have committed serious offences.

“The Scottish Parliament unanimously supported implementation of the Promise, which includes a commitment that 16 and 17-year-olds ‘must be accommodated within secure care rather than within young offenders institutes and the prison estate’.

“Confronting the causes of a young person’s behaviours can help them reintegrate, rehabilitate and desist from offending. This proven approach helps prevent further harm and minimises the number of future victims.”

