Call for code of practice for removing unsafe cladding to be heard in Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Call for code of practice for removing unsafe cladding to be heard in Parliament

By Press Association
Tom Hunt, Conservative MP for Ipswich, is calling for a code of practice on cladding remediation works (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
Tom Hunt, Conservative MP for Ipswich, is calling for a code of practice on cladding remediation works (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

Developers should follow a legally binding code while repairing unsafe cladding to limit disruption for residents, ministers have been told.

Proposals for a set of rules to govern how companies should carry out cladding remediation works will be tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Conservative MP Tom Hunt has developed the proposals after hearing complaints from tower block residents in his Ipswich constituency, claiming some have been subjected to conditions he “wouldn’t feel comfortable with an animal living in”.

He will seek to table a Cladding Remediation Works (Code of Practice) Bill, calling for binding rules for all companies carrying out cladding remediation works, with penalties for those who do not obey.

Good communication with residents and a clear timescale on the works would be expected under the MP’s proposal.

Plastic wrapping was placed on the exterior of St Francis Tower, in Ipswich, as part of remediation works in May 2021.

Mr Hunt claimed residents had “no real forewarning” about the impact of the ongoing works.

He told the PA news agency: ”It was a complete shrink wrap. The material wasn’t breathable, so it let in no fresh air and it let in zero natural light.

“It completely blocked all of that out. The residents were being expected to live in those conditions, conditions I wouldn’t feel comfortable with an animal living in.”

On his proposals, Mr Hunt said: “People accept a degree of disruption. People are glad their buildings are being made safe. They need to be made safe.

“But you have got to minimise that disruption. You have got to make living in that building tolerable, and there has got to be decent communication, clear timescales.

“If you get a building agent or freeholder who is acting in an improper way, which has a detrimental impact on the quality of lives of hundreds of people, there needs to be a consequence.”

He added: “I think this is going to become a bigger issue, because there will be more and more examples across the country and there will be more and more MPs who get more engaged on this.

“If they can get this right, if they can get a good code of practice that hits all the key points, if they can work with industry partners, it could be a significant movement forward.”

Ministers have previously said they aim to develop a code of practice alongside developers, residents and regulators over the summer.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “Residents must be the number one priority during any remediation. That’s why we are committed to bringing forward a code of practice that will set out how residents should be considered when works need to take place.

“We are working with industry and residents to develop and publish it this summer, and we expect all those responsible for delivering remediation to comply with the code.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…