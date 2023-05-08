Warning of more pharmacy closures ‘unless Government provides urgent funding’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning of more pharmacy closures ‘unless Government provides urgent funding’

By Press Association
Healthcare providers are awaiting Government proposals to improve access to primary care, which are expected on Tuesday (Julien Behal/PA)
Healthcare providers are awaiting Government proposals to improve access to primary care, which are expected on Tuesday (Julien Behal/PA)

More pharmacies are expected to close unless the Government provides “urgently” needed funding to the “struggling” sector, industry leaders have said.

The warnings come as healthcare providers await Government proposals to improve access to primary care, which are expected on Tuesday.

Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, said workforce challenges have led to many pharmacies shutting their doors “for good” since 2015, when the sector received a “big” funding cut.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are expecting that this year many more will do the same unless the Government comes out and injects pharmacy with some liquidity and funding to keep the sector going.”

Ms Hannbeck said there is a £1.1 billion shortfall in funding every year which has resulted in many pharmacies operating at a loss and struggling to pay medicine wholesalers’ bills.

“For pharmacists to keep their head above the water something needs to be done urgently,” she added.

Thorrun Govind, chair of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society in England, cited increased staffing, energy and drug costs as some of the issues the sector is facing.

She told BBC One’s Breakfast show that pharmacies in England could and would like to do “so much more” – highlighting “independent prescribers” in Scottish pharmacies as one example of how sector workers could do more to support individuals with health needs.

“When I’m working in the pharmacy there’s often occasions where I know what treatment is required but I can’t provide it because I’m hindered by the system that I’m working in,” Ms Govind told the BBC.

“People may need support with fungal nail infections but for example the cost of that is quite high if you’re having to use it for a long period of time, which they tend to need, so they’re saying to me, ‘Well I need to go to the GP and get a prescription for that because it will cost me less in the long term’.”

She said pharmacies could provide regular support for patients with long-term conditions and help people with common ailments – such as coughs, colds, flus and sore throats – easing the burden on GPs.

Ms Govind added that increased funding for pharmacies would also improve staff retention – with workers currently at risk of “burnout” – and tackle health inequalities.

“Pharmacists are really accessible – about a 20-minute walk for most people – and the staff there tend to be from the communities from where they are working so actually health inequalities are also being tackled when we have pharmacies open,” she said.

Asked about the coronation, Ms Govind quipped: “If King Charles needs any support with his neck pain following that crown he can… make sure he speaks to his pharmacist.”

