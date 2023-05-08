AI could take ‘much of heavy lifting’ out of teaching, says Education Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

AI could take ‘much of heavy lifting’ out of teaching, says Education Secretary

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Artificial Intelligence could take much of the “heavy lifting” out of teaching, by marking and making lesson plans, the Education Secretary has said.

Gillian Keegan spoke about the “transformative change” AI could bring to education at the opening of the Education World Forum in London.

In her opening address to the forum of education experts and global leaders, she said: “AI could have the power to transform a teacher’s day-to-day work.

“For example, it can take much of the heavy lifting out of compiling lesson plans and marking.

“This would enable teachers to do the one thing that AI cannot and that’s teach, up close and personal at the front of the classroom.”

She likened artificial intelligence to technological innovations of the past, such as calculators and Google, and said people must learn about it and apply it in the same way to maximise positive student outcomes.

Ms Keegan suggested AI could be used to “radically reduce the amount of time teachers spend marking”, or “as an assistive technology to improve access to education”.

While she praised the number of schools and universities already using AI, she concluded: “We have a lot more thinking and learning to do as we understand the potential here.

“I’m committed to working hand-in-hand with expert educators … as we do that thinking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…