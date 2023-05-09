Liz Truss to visit Taiwan to show ‘solidarity’ in face of China threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Liz Truss to visit Taiwan to show ‘solidarity’ in face of China threats

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss will visit Taiwan (James Manning/PA)
Former prime minister Liz Truss will visit Taiwan (James Manning/PA)

Former prime minister Liz Truss will visit Taiwan next week to give a speech to show “solidarity” with the self-governed island in the face of “increasingly aggressive behaviour” from China.

Ms Truss is also expected to meet Taiwanese government officials during the trip.

During her time as prime minister Ms Truss was widely expected to move the UK Government on to a more hawkish footing when it came to dealings with Beijing, wanting to declare China under Communist Party rule a “threat” to national security.

However, her brief time in Downing Street — cut short to only 44 days after her mini-Budget impact on the markets last year saw confidence in her premiership collapse — meant her update to the UK’s foreign policy position did not have time to materialise.

Instead, her successor Rishi Sunak chose not to go as far, updating the UK’s integrated review on foreign and defence policy in March to describe China as representing an “epoch-defining and systemic challenge”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is visiting the US this week, has previously said that isolating China would be a “sign of weakness”.

On Friday, he said that he raised the issue of Taiwan, and broached what is happening in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, during pre-coronation talks with Chinese vice-president Han Zheng.

It came before it was announced that the first UK ministerial visit to Hong Kong since Beijing’s crackdown on civil rights began in the former British colony is to take place, with investment minister Lord Johnson due to travel there.

In her speech next week, Ms Truss is expected to issue a rallying cry in the face of Chinese and Taiwanese tension.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland.

The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Ms Truss said: “Taiwan is a beacon of freedom and democracy.

“I’m looking forward to showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people in person in the face of increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from the regime in Beijing.”

She used a speech in the US last month to accuse western leaders meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping of displaying “weakness”.

It came after French president Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met the Chinese leader in a show of European unity in dealings with Beijing.

