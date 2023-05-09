Islanders call for ’emergency intervention’ over changes to ferry services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Islanders call for ’emergency intervention’ over changes to ferry services

By Press Association
Islanders in Mull and Iona want the transport minister to have an emergency meeting with CalMac (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Islanders in Mull and Iona want the transport minister to have an emergency meeting with CalMac (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Islanders are demanding transport minister Kevin Stewart makes an “emergency intervention” as they warned reductions in the service provided by state-owned CalMac could force them into “rationing” spaces on ferries.

Members of the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee made the plea as a result of “CalMac’s latest proposed service cuts” – which they said means the main ferry serving their islands is redeployed to cover the service to Lochboisdale in South Uist.

The committee complained it was given just seven days notice of the change, which is due to begin in the second half of May, and it has “torn up” the timetable they rely on.

Committee chairman Joe Reade said islanders may now have “no option but to consider rationing” spaces on the ferries, as he also demanded compensation be paid to businesses in Hebrides who have suffered as a result of problems with CalMac ferries.

It comes in the wake of a series of problems which have hit the operator’s ageing fleet.

CalMac is currently waiting for two new vessels being constructed at the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow – but completion of these is now several years late, with costs having gone massively overbudget.

Speaking about the situation in Mull and Iona, Mr Reade said: “We have no option but to consider rationing ferry space. This is where things have got to now.

“For affected businesses across all the islands, it is now time to start compensating for lost business.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds have been poured into Port Glasgow to keep Ferguson’s afloat but nothing has yet been offered to all the businesses across the Hebrides who together employ thousands.”

Two new CalMac vessels are under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow – but work on the vessels has been delayed and has gone over budget (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a letter to Mr Stewart, Mr Reade and the committee branded CalMac’s handling of the situation as “chaotic” as they warned the change to services will see them “strangled”, with locals unable to get to the mainland when needed, while tourists will be unable to visit.

Mr Reade said: “Whilst ways have been found to maintain current service levels to every other Hebridean island, Mull and Iona are alone in having our only major vessel withdrawn and not replaced with a similar capacity vessel.”

He told Mr Stewart the changes planned by CalMac would result in about 250 fewer car spaces and nearly 7,000 fewer passenger spaces on boats to Mull and Iona every day.

Mr Reade continued: “We are currently unable to book travel on or off the island via Oban until almost June.

“Pretty much every sailing is showing as full, and not just for vehicles but for foot passengers also. This is absolutely unprecedented.”

Transport minister Kevin Stewart is being urged to meet with bosses at CalMac (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

He told the transport minister: “Our islands are being strangled during the second half of May as a result of this latest deterioration.

“Islanders cannot leave, unless they made arrangements weeks ago. Tourists, absolutely essential to our economy, will be turned away.

“Our tour boat operators who depend on day-trippers from Oban will have their business decimated just as the summer season gears up. The Mull Rugby club may have to cancel their main fundraising event of the year, The Mull Sevens.”

With the “ferry system in utter chaos”, Mr Reade said islanders had “no confidence” the MV Isle of Mull would return to its usual service at the end of this month.

He urged Mr Stewart to hold “an emergency meeting with CalMac to try to “find solutions” to its ferry problems.

While Mr Reade said residents on Mull and Iona were “loath to make this an island-against-island issue”, they questioned whether it was “really equitable that every other service is maintained at the current capacity through May, but Mull has its only major vessel removed”.

