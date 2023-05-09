‘Gotcha mentality’ is hindering Government decision-making, MSPs told

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “gotcha mentality” focused on blame rather than learning lessons is hindering Government decision-making, MSPs have been told.

Professor Matthew Flinders, of Sheffield University, a leading expert on governance in the UK, said this means there is often a lack of candour among ministers and officials.

Holyrood’s Public Administration Committee is conducting an inquiry into effective decision-making in the Scottish Government.

Last week, it published a report saying the process was “generally unclear and unstructured”.

Prof Flinders told the committee there is an “immature” approach to accountability and scrutiny, describing it as a “gotcha mentality”.

He said: “It creates a negative view of accountability structures where people will not often speak with candour because they’re scared of the implications it may have for them or their minister.”

He added: “At the moment, our structures tend to be largely blame focused rather than learning focused.”

Mature discussion about complex issues tends to shut down in front of parliamentary committees and the media, he said, with open exchanges taking place “offstage”.

He said: “One of the thoughts I’ve had is, how do you move those more mature offstage conversations about the inevitable messiness of policymaking and how to learn from failure – how do you move them onstage in a way that might promote a much more sensible culture and understanding?”

He suggested policy advice given to ministers should become more open, while noting the “churn” of personnel working in different government departments means civil servants cannot build up expertise in a given area.

The academic also said there can be a lack of clarity around policy goals, saying: “We often end up throwing mud at walls to see what sticks – and little of it sticks.”