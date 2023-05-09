PM refuses to repeat Tory pledge on increasing number of GPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM refuses to repeat Tory pledge on increasing number of GPs

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak meets reception staff during a visit to a GP surgery and pharmacy in Weston, Southampton (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rishi Sunak meets reception staff during a visit to a GP surgery and pharmacy in Weston, Southampton (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prime Minister has insisted that “not everyone needs to see a GP” as he declined to repeat the Conservative target of 6,000 more GPs by 2024.

Rishi Sunak, instead, highlighted the “massive” increase in the number of staff working in GP surgeries and announced that the Government intends to “significantly expand” the number of “specialist GPs” as part of the forthcoming NHS workforce plans.

It comes as ministers announced plans to give more powers to community pharmacists to help ease pressure on family doctors.

Speaking during a visit to a GP surgery in Hampshire, Mr Sunak said the plans would help him meet his pledge to cut NHS waiting lists.

“We’re expanding the range of services that people can get from their pharmacies,” he said.

“It will ease pressure on the system, mean that people can get access to the health care they need quicker.”

But he declined to repeat the 2019 Conservative pledge of delivering 6,000 more GPs by 2024/25.

Mr Sunak said: “Right now, there are almost 2,000 more doctors working in general practice than there were in 2019.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met patients and staff during a visit to a GP surgery in Weston, Southampton (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rishi Sunak met patients and staff during a visit to a GP surgery in Weston, Southampton (Ben Birchall/PA)

“But also – and I can speak with some knowledge of this – it is the case that not everyone needs to see a GP.

“My dad was a GP, my mum was a pharmacist.

“So, the other thing that we’re doing is investing in lots of other roles. There are actually 25,000 more staff working in primary care more generally.

“If you talk to patients in this practice that we’re at, they get fantastic care from their nurse to treat them for asthma, another nurse for diabetes or a physiotherapist, all different roles that we’re investing more in so that people can get the care they need and allows GPs to focus on what only they can do.

“We are massively expanding the number of people working in primary care.”

Pressed again, he said: “What we are going to be doing is bringing forward shortly a plan, the long-term plan for the NHS workforce.

“Right now, we have record numbers of people in GP training. That’s a good thing. But we want to significantly expand the number of specialist GPs working so the long-term NHS workforce plan will set out our ambitions and how we’re going to deliver that, but they’re already record numbers, we want to go further.

“As well as GPs, it’s really important that we also consider all the other roles in primary care.”

Asked about the pledge earlier on Tuesday, health minister Neil O’Brien told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “(Former health secretary) Sajid Javid said several years ago we were not going to be able to hit that 6,000 target because of everything that gone on and now, overall, there are about 37,000 extra doctors working in the NHS, a lot more doctors and a lot more nurses too, about 52,000 extra nurses.”

Under the plans to expand the role of community pharmacists, patients will be able to obtain prescription medicines and oral contraception without the need to visit a GP.

Treatments for seven common conditions including earache, sore throat and urinary tract infections will be available from a local pharmacy.

Backed by £645 million of spending, the number of people able to access blood pressure checks in pharmacies would be more than doubled to 2.5 million a year under the plans.

Self-referrals will also be increased for access to services such as physiotherapy, hearing tests and podiatry without the requirement to see a GP first.

Mr Sunak outlined the plans as industry groups warned more pharmacies will close unless ministers provide more funding to the “struggling” sector.

Put to him that there are now fewer pharmacies, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “We are investing more in them.

“Eighty per cent of the country lives about 20 minutes’ walk from a pharmacy, and for many people they are an easier place to access than their surgery.

“That’s why we’re investing more in them and allowing them to do more, and it’s not just more medicines that people will be able to get there.”

The Prime Minister has said he is registered with an NHS GP after acknowledging using private healthcare in the past. His family used to run a pharmacy in Southampton.

