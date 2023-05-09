Starmer tells new councillors Labour has ‘mandate to deal with cost of living’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer tells new councillors Labour has ‘mandate to deal with cost of living’

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during a meeting of 22 new local council leaders at the headquarters of the Labour Party in London (PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during a meeting of 22 new local council leaders at the headquarters of the Labour Party in London (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has told newly-elected Labour councillors they have been given a “mandate to deal with the cost of living” and delivery of this on a local level will act as a “blueprint” for their party in power.

The Labour leader told a gathering of 22 council leaders at the Opposition’s headquarters in central London that the local election results reflect a British public “crying out for change” in politics.

He was joined by deputy leader Angela Rayner, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow housing, communities and local government secretary Lisa Nandy.

Addressing the 10 councillors who were present, along with 12 more who joined virtually, Sir Keir celebrated signs that voters are returning to Labour after leaving over Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn.

He said: “Now we’ve got this far – it’s a big big step in the right direction – now it’s a duty to deliver.

“You’ve been elected in with a mandate to deal with the cost of living, our duty now is to deliver on that.

“That’s why I wanted to call together everybody today, so we could have a shared focus on that duty to deliver.”

Sir Keir also urged the councillors to make a “cost of living plan” for their area, adding: “Let’s create a blueprint for Labour in power.

“People are crying out for change and we can now start delivering that change.”

Ms Rayner also congratulated the councillors, before criticising the Conservatives for “taking the heart out of local government” and overseeing a “managed decline” of some regions.

Local elections 2023
Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans takes a selfie with Lisa Nandy, Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer at the meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She said: “One of the things that people say up and down the country at the moment is not only this cost-of-living crisis, but wanting pride in their area.

“They feel like (this) because of 13 years of the Conservatives taking the heart out of local government, they’ve stolen opportunities away from local areas to have that pride in their areas, they feel like (there has been a) managed decline.

“So that optimism that you’re bringing to local areas… that sense of local pride and bringing that back in is just – you can see the energy.”

Sir Keir will also speak with his shadow cabinet later on Tuesday.

He is expected to warn them the “hardest part lies ahead” as the party must create a “big reforming government” rather than relying on the Conservatives’ unpopularity.

Sir Keir will acknowledge there is “a lot of scepticism” about politics, and tell his colleagues they must show they have plans that offer “not just reassurance, but the hope the country needs”.

He will also outline his belief that the Prime Minister has made a strategic error by thinking that voters are more concerned with “woke” issues than the cost of living and the NHS.

England local elections 2023
(PA Graphics)

Labour gained 635 councillors across England in last week’s polls as the Conservatives lost 960 seats under Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

The Opposition was particularly buoyed by winning control of councils in the Brexit-backing areas of Dover, Blackpool, Medway, Erewash, and Stoke.

But pollsters suggested Labour may fall short of winning an overall majority in the Commons without progress ahead of the general election, expected next year.

Mr Sunak has promised to work “night and day” to deliver on the priorities he has set for the nation as he comes under pressure over the election results.

Former levelling up secretary Simon Clarke said the Prime Minister’s “major mistake” of dropping housebuilding had played a role in the poor performance.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

In the coming weeks, Labour will unveil missions on education reform, clean power and making the NHS fit for the future as it seeks to bolster support.

Sir Keir is also considering putting higher taxes on foreign buyers of UK homes as the party seeks to pressure the Government on the housing crisis.

The Opposition was understood to be adapting policy to increase the 2% surcharge on stamp duty for overseas buyers and banning them purchasing more than 50% of homes in a development.

They could also introduce a rule allowing first-time buyers first access to new developments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Owner Dale Elder assesses the damage to Bridgeview Station restaurant Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Windows of popular Dundee restaurant ‘smashed in break-in’
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
5
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
6
Lewis Brodie has been jailed for eight years. Image: YouTube.
Heavy metal musician jailed for eight years for Dundee rapes
7
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Disgraced Fife teacher arrested over schoolgirl affair – before charges dropped
8
The burn out vehicle. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Minibus destroyed in ‘ferocious fire’ on Dundee street
9
Foy Vance co-wrote the closing song to Ed Sheeran's new album. Image: Babiradpicture/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran ‘fell in love’ with Aberfeldy after visiting songwriter pal Foy Vance
10
CR0042651, Sheanne Mulholland, Dundee, Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell are taking over the Keiller Centre as the new Centre Management team. Picture shows; Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell in the Keiller Centre. Thursday 4th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
‘Big changes’ revealed as Keiller Centre’s new management team announced