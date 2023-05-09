Referrals for adult support and protection up by almost a fifth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Referrals for adult support and protection up by almost a fifth

By Press Association
About a fifth of referrals were related to mental health (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Referrals for adults considered to be at increased risk of harm were up by almost a fifth in a year, the latest statistics show.

In 2021/22 there were an estimated 41,569 Adult Support and Protection (ASP) referrals, which can be made by a number of agencies for those defined as “adults at risk”.

This figure, which is an estimate due to the inconsistency in reporting between different council areas, represented an increase of 19% since 2020/21.

The most common categories for people who were subject to ASP investigations were “mental health problems” at 19% and “infirmity due to age” at 18%.

There was also an increase in cases related to “neglect” – from 14% in 2020/21 to 18% in 2021/22.

The figures were compiled by the Scottish Government based on annual data from local authorities.

Responding to them, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s absolutely heart-breaking to see these numbers on the up.

“Mental health is one of the key factors putting adults at risk, but as our health service lurches from crisis to crisis, it’s extremely difficult for staff to get to grips with that.

“This Government has responded by breaking countless promises on waiting times and inflicting brutal cuts to the mental health budget.

“That mountain of failures has left more and more people extremely vulnerable.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would roll out mental health professionals across the country and increase the number of training places for psychologists and psychiatrists in order to cut mental health treatment times in half.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said that since 2006/07 it had made “substantial investment in mental health with spending doubling in cash terms from £651 million to £1.3 billion”.

“We have record numbers of staff providing more varied mental health support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.

“We’ve exceeded our commitment to fund over 800 additional mental health workers in settings such as A&E departments, GP practices, police custody suites and prisons,” the spokesman said.

“The Communities Mental Health Fund for Adults has also provided approximately 3,300 grants to community organisations delivering mental health and wellbeing support, with a further investment of £15 million committed in 2023/24.”

