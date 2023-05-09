Irish deputy premier says Ireland is not relying on RAF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy premier says Ireland is not relying on RAF

By Press Association
Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin speaks to the media outside the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim (PA)
Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin speaks to the media outside the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim (PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has said that the country is not relying on the RAF, and insisted that the air force does not “patrol” Irish skies.

Micheal Martin was responding to reports that there was a long-standing defence deal between the UK and Irish governments involving the RAF and Irish air space.

Speaking to the media before addressing a group representing Irish soldiers, Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Martin claimed the report was not accurate “in terms of interdiction”.

“I believe that that story is not accurate that was released during the week,” he told reporters.

“We don’t talk about international security, or national security more generally. But as I said yesterday, we need to be clear on this that anything that Government, any agreements that Government enter into, are fully aligned with national sovereignty and sovereign decision-making, and also with military neutrality.”

He added: “We’re not relying on the RAF, as per reports, we’re not.

“We have limitations in terms of capacity without question, that’s not an issue. The focus is on improving that capacity over time.”

He added: “In terms of national security, we will deal with issues as they emerge, but I would point out, go back over the last two, three, four decades, the issues that you’re referring to (an incursion) simply have not happened.

“So we just need a bit of perspective and a bit of calm about this.”

When it was put to him that the British Secretary of State had said in November that RAF jets had been in Irish air spaces on several occasions, Mr Martin said: “There may have been occasions in the past, for different reasons, but again, I think a bit of common sense should prevail here.”

The Tanaiste also said that it was not “new news” that Russian ships had appeared within Irish waters, and said that the monitoring of “various” navies and air operations has been happening for a long time.

In response to questions on whether Ireland is the weakest link in Europe, he said that Ireland was investing in its defensive capabilities as recommended by the Commission on Defence Forces report.

He said: “That’s what we’re doing, we are investing in that now and the focus is on procurement now, of radar and so one and all of the necessary and ships and capacity on the equipment side – that’s on the way.”

Mr Martin acknowledged that it would take time for those defensive capabilities to be procured and delivered.

He added: “Again, I think that language, I’d have issues with it, quite frankly – it’s not as if the entirety of Europe is depending on us for its security, let’s get a small bit real about all of this.

“I’m a bit impatient with that kind of language.

“I’d much prefer a more calmer debate with a degree of perspective, understanding and acknowledging our limitations, then, having acknowledged as we have, enabled Government decisions and the Commission on the Future of our Defence forces, improving our capacity and investing in people and investing in capacity.”

He said that it had been outlined in the Commission’s report that Ireland did not have sufficient defensive radar capabilities.

Mr Martin made the comments before addressing the Annual Delegate Conference of the Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Representative Association (PDFORRA), in Trim, Co Meath.

During his speech, he emphasised the improved starting pay conditions and announced healthcare provision for enlisted personnel.

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Sean Clancy welcomed the announcement.

“The health and wellbeing of my personnel has always been one of my key priorities as Chief of Staff and in particular, this initiative clarifying the position with regard to private secondary medical care for all members of the Defence Forces,” he said.

