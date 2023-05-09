Who is former Tory backbencher and first Reclaim Party MP Andrew Bridgen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is former Tory backbencher and first Reclaim Party MP Andrew Bridgen?

By Press Association
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen (PA)
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen (PA)

Andrew Bridgen’s increasingly wayward political path since the Covid pandemic looks set to lead him to joining Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party, following his expulsion from the Conservative Party for comparing vaccines to the Holocaust.

The MP for North West Leicestershire is expected to be announced as the first representative of Mr Fox’s party in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the PA news agency understands.

The expulsion followed comments made by Mr Bridgen in which he appeared to describe the vaccine rollout as “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

The backbencher is no stranger to controversy, having previously been suspended from the Commons after he was found to have displayed a “very cavalier” attitude to the rules in a series of lobbying breaches.

Prime Minister’s Questions
MP Andrew Bridgen in the House of Commons (House of Commons)

In March last year, a judge at the High Court ruled that Mr Bridgen acted in an “aggressive and arrogant manner” and gave “dishonest” evidence amid a years-long brotherly feud over a family potato business.

Mr Bridgen had brought legal action after his request to be reappointed as a non-executive chairman of AB Produce, a vegetable-production company, was rejected in 2017.

The MP contacted the firm’s auditors, bankers and a police inspector alleging he was a victim of fraud by his sibling Paul Bridgen and other company chiefs.

Judge Brian Rawlings found there was little evidence to support the fraud claims but that there had been some breaches of companies law in the wider case, ruling for and against Mr Bridgen on various issues.

In Parliament, Mr Bridgen has been a prominent critic of every Tory prime minister since his election in 2010, with political views that have often been at odds with Conservative government policy.

Mr Bridgen called for David Cameron to be replaced in 2013 before demanding a vote of no confidence in Theresa May over her Brexit approach in 2018.

In 2022, the serial rebel became the fifth MP to publicly call for then-prime minister Boris Johnson to resign over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Later in the year, he demanded an end to Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership, writing in a blog post that she had “run out of friends” and “sunk her own leadership” with the mini-budget.

Following his expulsion in April, he became embroiled in an “aggressive” confrontation with senior Tory Lee Anderson on the parliamentary estate.

The deputy chairman was said to have told a guest of Mr Bridgen, 69-year-old former Tory councillor Sebastian Leslie, to “come outside and we’ll sort it out” as they rowed over the MP being kicked out of the party.

Mr Bridgen has denied he is antisemitic, but defended his language about the jabs.

He also threatened to sue Matt Hancock after the former health secretary hit out at the remarks, saying that he “had a legal letter before action from the Bad Law Team on my behalf regarding defamation”.

That legal action was to be supported by his soon-to-be party Reclaim, along with the Bad Law Project, which is linked to party leader Mr Fox and claims to oppose “political ideology disguised as law”.

