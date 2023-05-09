Police and crime commissioner and his wife miss out in council election vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Police and crime commissioner and his wife miss out in council election vote

By Press Association
Steve Turner, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, stood for in the local elections for the Tories (Stuart Boulton/PA)
Steve Turner, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, stood for in the local elections for the Tories (Stuart Boulton/PA)

The final result in the England council elections saw a police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) wife narrowly lose her seat, while he failed to get elected in the same North East council ward.

Cleveland PCC Steve Turner and his wife Andrea had both put themselves forward as Conservative candidates for Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council during last week’s local elections.

During the contest in the Longbeck ward, Mr Turner failed to make it into the top two elected positions, coming in sixth place.

His wife, formerly the Tory group leader on the council, narrowly lost out following a third recount on Tuesday.

Mrs Turner was pipped to second by four votes, losing out to Independent candidate Vera Rider.

Labour’s Luke Myer was comfortably elected in first place in the ward.

Emily Thornberry, Labour’s shadow attorney general, tweeted her congratulations to Mr Myer, saying: “He led the fiery Labour campaign in Longbeck, unafraid of intimidation, and ultimately beating sitting councillor Andrea Turner and her husband, the police and crime commissioner.”

Mr and Mrs Turner, issuing election pledges on social media before Thursday’s vote, said they thought “we can achieve so much more together”, building on her two years as a councillor for the local authority.

In a message posted on a Facebook account used for campaigning, Mr Turner told followers that Cleveland Police had “achieved so much ahead of target and ahead of time” while he was at the helm, adding that he wanted to “make an even bigger difference to my local area” as a councillor.

But Mr Turner faced criticism on social media and in political attack adverts for putting himself forward for a council seat while already having a paid elected role as PCC.

England local elections 2023
(PA Graphics)

A leaflet distributed by Labour ahead of Thursday’s council election cited Lee Holmes, a former chairman of South Tees Conservative Association, who questioned whether Mr Turner “really needs an extra £10,000 a year from hard-pressed taxpayers on top of his £80,000 PCC salary”.

In a joint statement on Facebook responding to the comments, Mr and Mrs Turner said the quotes were the “rantings of a bitter ex-Conservative with an axe to grind”.

Responding to criticism of his decision to stand on his Facebook page, Mr Turner questioned whether “all life outside of the PCC role” should stop.

Mr Turner — who contested the 2015 general election for Ukip — told the Northern Agenda newsletter: “The biggest loser in all this is democracy as this ward election has been the most vitriolic I’ve ever known.”

Following the recount, the council remains under no overall control.

Labour gained eight seats to become the biggest party and the Conservatives gained six, with independents losing 11 seats and the Liberal Democrats losing three.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Owner Dale Elder assesses the damage to Bridgeview Station restaurant Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Windows of popular Dundee restaurant ‘smashed in break-in’
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
5
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
6
Lewis Brodie has been jailed for eight years. Image: YouTube.
Heavy metal musician jailed for eight years for Dundee rapes
7
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Disgraced Fife teacher arrested over schoolgirl affair – before charges dropped
8
The burn out vehicle. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Minibus destroyed in ‘ferocious fire’ on Dundee street
9
Foy Vance co-wrote the closing song to Ed Sheeran's new album. Image: Babiradpicture/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran ‘fell in love’ with Aberfeldy after visiting songwriter pal Foy Vance
10
CR0042651, Sheanne Mulholland, Dundee, Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell are taking over the Keiller Centre as the new Centre Management team. Picture shows; Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell in the Keiller Centre. Thursday 4th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
‘Big changes’ revealed as Keiller Centre’s new management team announced