Lib Dem councils urged to launch sewage-dumping inquiries after election gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dem councils urged to launch sewage-dumping inquiries after election gains

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey chats with Danny Chambers during a local dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester (PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey chats with Danny Chambers during a local dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester (PA)

Liberal Democrat councils have been urged to launch a series of inquiries into sewage-dumping as the party claimed there were nearly 15,000 spills in the areas where it gained formerly Conservative seats.

Sir Ed Davey has told local authority leaders to investigate the impact of the issue by requesting evidence from Ofwat, the Environment Agency, citizens and charities.

His party won control of 12 councils, largely at the expense of the Tories, at last week’s local elections.

The party claims sewage was dumped 14,843 times over 130,000 hours last year in these new local authority areas, with South Hams experiencing the most spills at 5,047 discharges in 2022, followed by Teignbridge with 3,240 and Mid Devon with 2,088.

The inquiries would request oral and written evidence from Ofwat and the Environment Agency, environmental charities and citizens on the impact sewage dumping is having on local rivers, beaches and wildlife, according to the Lib Dems.

It comes after Financial Times analysis of water and sewage firms’ accounts suggested that company dividends increased from £540 million in 2021 to £1.4 billion in 2022.

Sewage-dumping was a key electoral battleground in the run-up to the local elections last month and has featured heavily in the Lib Dems’ campaign, to which they partly attribute their successes in some formerly Tory areas.

A Conservative Party source hit back at the party’s latest attack, claiming: “More press releases and still no plan from the Liberal Democrats.

“Promising to stop sewage overnight whilst touting a sewage tax that would take 500 years to pay for it is an uncosted political game and a recipe for sewage backing up into people’s homes.”

The Lib Dems have called for a tax on water companies to clean up the most polluted rivers and a ban on bonuses for sewage bosses.

Sir Ed said: “People are furious with Conservative MPs for voting time and again to allow water companies to get away with dumping their filthy sewage into our rivers, chalk streams and beaches.

“The Conservative government is totally failing to listen to communities who want to see action taken now to tackle this sewage scandal.

“I am asking Liberal Democrat councils to take matters into their own hands and launch inquiries into the impact of sewage dumping.

“This will give local people a chance to make their voices heard and put pressure on the Conservative government to finally act to tackle this sewage scandal.”

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: “Our new plan for water sets out the increased investment, tougher enforcement and tighter regulation to tackle every source of river pollution, including from storm overflows, agriculture, plastics, road run-off and chemicals.

“We have recently confirmed over £1.6 billion of new investment will be directed into vital infrastructure to improve water quality and secure future water supplies.

“It is completely untrue that the Government or MPs ‘voted to allow water firms to continue sewage dumping’ as part of the Environment Act. Discharges that were unlawful prior to the Act are still unlawful and the government recently announced that its target to reduce storm overflows will be enshrined in law.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired