Hospital at Home services allocated extra £3.6m for expansion

An additional £3.6 million has been allocated to help patients receive hospital treatment at home.

The Scottish Government funding will supply 156 extra virtual beds for the Hospital at Home scheme, increasing the total patients managed by 50%.

The scheme gives patients a safe alternative to an acute hospital admission by delivering treatment at their homes, while reducing the pressure on hospital departments.

The 2023/24 investment takes the service’s total funding to more than £10.7 million since 2020, and will be available both to existing schemes and to areas yet to develop Hospital at Home.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Hospital at Home has already proved to be very successful and, most importantly, beneficial to patients and the wider system.

“That’s why we have allocated a further £3.6 million so more people can be managed at home rather than in hospital.

“Patients have spoken very positively about the service and it also reduces pressure on A&E and the Scottish Ambulance Service by avoiding admissions and accelerating discharge.

“Hospital beds will always be available to people who need them, but this is a better alternative for many.”

Belinda Robertson, associate director of improvement at Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS), said: “We’re delighted the Scottish Government will continue to fund the development of Hospital at Home services.

“An increasing number of patients are experiencing the benefits of receiving acute hospital care at home.

“More and more NHS boards and health and social care partnerships are embracing Hospital at Home by establishing and developing services.

“We will continue to support NHS boards and partnerships to further develop the services they provide, and share learning across all Hospital at Home services.”

Since 2020, 21 health and social care partnerships have provided a combined 312 beds for patients to receive home care.

Figures from HIS show a 68% rise in patients managed by the services, with 7,369 patients between April and November 2022 compared to 4,374 in the same period of 2021.