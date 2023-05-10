Yousaf rejects suggestion of scrapping free university tuition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf rejects suggestion of scrapping free university tuition

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said there would be ‘no movement at all’ on free tuition (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf said there would be ‘no movement at all’ on free tuition (Jane Barlow/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has rejected calls from a prominent university principal for “calm consideration” of charging graduates for their education.

Edinburgh University head Professor Sir Peter Mathieson said such a move – which would end the policy of free university tuition – is a matter for politicians and is “beyond my control”, but it could allow for Government funding to be spent on improving institutions.

But within hours, the First Minister rejected the idea.

“I don’t agree,” he told journalists at an energy conference in Glasgow.

“I have a lot of time for the principal of Edinburgh University, but I believe that education, university education in particular, should be based on the ability to learn, not the ability to pay.

“There will be no movement at all from the Scottish Government in relation to free tuition.”

The introduction of free university tuition has been a flagship commitment from the SNP, with legislation to scrap the graduate endowment introduced soon after the party came to power in 2007, and passed by Holyrood early in 2008.

The policy was championed by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond, who had his claim that “the rocks will melt with the sun before I allow tuition fees to be imposed on Scotland’s students” inscribed on a stone as a monument when he stepped down from office.

But Sir Peter said the current system, in which Scottish students do not pay tuition fees if they study at institutions north of the border, results in “talent and money leaving Scotland”.

His comments come after think tank Reform Scotland last year called on the Scottish Government to abandon its long standing policy, suggesting instead that graduates should “pay the Government back for a proportion of their university fees when they earn enough money to do so”.

Sir Peter said that move could potentially allow Government funding for universities to be improved – or for the cap on the number of Scottish students to be raised.

Writing in the Herald, he added: “Wealthy families in Scotland can currently pay for their offspring to go to university in England or abroad but not in Scotland, therefore talent and money are leaving Scotland.

“Changing any of this would be a political decision beyond my control, but it is worthy of calm consideration.”

Sir Peter denied Scottish students miss out on places at Edinburgh because of the fees that can be charged on students from other countries (University of Edinburgh/PA)

Sir Peter said the funding his university receives from the Scottish Government to cover the fees of Scots students is “inadequate to pay the full costs of their education”.

He refuted suggestions the university has turned down Scottish applicants in favour of those from the rest of the UK (RUK) or overseas, who can be charged more for their studies.

He said that idea is “unfounded”, adding the number of Scottish students that can been taken on is capped by the Government as “an inescapable consequence of its policy to pay tuition fees for this group”.

He added: “We are penalised if we under-recruit, so we always aim to be on target.

“The number of overseas or RUK students that we take has no effect on the chances of Scottish-domiciled applicants, RUK and international applicants are considered as separate groups.”

He also said changes have been made to the selection process after the most recent intake of law students at his university saw all Scottish students accepted on to the course coming from deprived backgrounds.

Sir Peter said the university’s response had been “to adjust our procedures to ensure that the same does not happen again”, though he insisted this would not stop efforts to help more disadvantaged youngsters gaining a university place.

“There will be no U-turns on our desire to ‘level the playing field’ for less-advantaged applicants whilst I am the principal,” he stressed.

