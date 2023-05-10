Plaid Cymru leader’s future questioned after report into ‘toxic’ party culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plaid Cymru leader’s future questioned after report into ‘toxic’ party culture

By Press Association
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price faces a crunch meeting of his party’s national executive committee (Ben Birchall/PA)
The leader of Plaid Cymru’s political future is in doubt following a damning review of the party’s culture.

Party leader Adam Price has called a special meeting of Plaid’s national executive committee to discuss “next steps” after the Prosiect Pawb report found a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny in the party.

The report, published on May 3, found the Welsh nationalist party had “failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment” and that women had been “especially” let down.

Mr Price apologised and said all of its 82 recommendations to “detoxify” the party would be taken on board.

Amid reports from the Nation.Cymru website that Mr Price was set to quit as party leader, a spokesman said on Wednesday that the NEC would meet later that day.

The spokesman said: “Last night, the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group met to discuss the implementation of the recommendations of the Prosiect Pawb report.

“Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has subsequently called a special meeting of the NEC where the next steps for the party will be discussed.

“Plaid Cymru’s priority remains the wellbeing of its staff and members, and fostering a culture which is safe, inclusive and respectful to all.”

The Plaid NEC will meet later on Wednesday.

The Prosiect Pawb report, led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans, said that inherent power imbalances within the party “coupled with inaction over many years from those with positions of power to challenge bad behaviour, has made a bad situation even worse”.

Evidence from an anonymous staff survey and elected members “highlight cases of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination”, the report said, claiming: “These are not isolated cases.”

