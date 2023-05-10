Starmer questions Sunak’s mandate after he ‘lost everywhere’ in local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer questions Sunak’s mandate after he ‘lost everywhere’ in local elections

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Sir Keir Starmer has asked Rishi Sunak who he thinks “he has actually got a mandate from” after accusing him of losing “everywhere” in the local elections.

The Labour leader and the Prime Minister clashed at Prime Minister’s Questions which was being held for the first time since last week’s local elections in England.

The Conservative Party lost more than 1,000 councillors and control of 48 councils overall, whereas Labour picked up 500 seats.

Sir Keir began his weekly grilling by mocking the Prime Minister and trying to paint him as a serial election loser.

He questioned his mandate, saying: “Given his track record, who does he think he’s actually got a mandate from?”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister branded the Labour leader “Sir Flakey” and accused him of being “busy plotting coalitions”.

Sir Keir has so far refused to rule out a coalition with the Lib Dems if they fail to win a majority at the next general election.

Addressing the Tory councillors who have lost their seats, Sir Keir opened PMQs, saying: “This time last week the Prime Minister had to correct the record on misleading claims he made about employment numbers.

“Can he provide a further update now he’s cost a thousand Tory councillors their jobs?”

On Mr Sunak’s record, Sir Keir went on: “Last year he lost a Tory beauty contest to (Liz Truss) who then lost to a lettuce. Last week, when he finally came into contact with voters, he lost everywhere.

“No matter who the electorate is, the Prime Minister keeps entering a two-horse race and somehow finishing third.

“Given his track record, who does he think he’s actually got a mandate from?”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during PMQs in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

The PM told him “it’s a bit rich to hear about mandates from the person who has broken every single promise he was elected on”, adding: “I can go through the list: nationalisations, NHS outsourcing, universal credit, and now tuition fees.

“He was for them before he was against them. He’s not just Sir Softie, he’s Sir Flakey too.”

The rest of the exchange saw the Labour leader pressing the Prime Minister on the cost-of-living crisis and the UK economy.

He asked: “Is he planning to carry on as if nothing happened and ignore the message he was sent last week, or is he going to do what a Labour government would do and announce an immediate freeze in council tax bills?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I know he’s asked his Labour councillors rightly to focus on the cost of living. Perhaps they could start with reducing council tax to the level in Conservative-run areas.”

Sir Keir also asked the PM if working people understand why he continues to protect his “non-dom status” instead of using money to train doctors and nurses.

In response, Mr Sunak said Labour’s NHS workforce plan would discourage doctors and nurses from coming to the UK.

Sir Keir insisted “this is the price of having a tired, worn-out Government fronted by a Prime Minister who boasts he has never had a working class friend”.

Amid laughter from the Tory benches, Mr Sunak said: “He is right, we all do say some silly things when we are younger, I was a teenager, and he will know what I’m talking about because I think in his 40s he was still talking about abolishing the monarchy.”

He accused Sir Keir of “all politics and no action”, adding: “While he is busy plotting coalitions, we are getting on and delivering for the British people.”

