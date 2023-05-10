Just 12% of pupils ready for full return to exam coursework, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just 12% of pupils ready for full return to exam coursework, survey finds

By Press Association
Exams will return to their full coursework requirements in 2023/24 (PA)
Scotland’s examinations body is “oblivious to the realities” facing pupils, a union has said as a survey of teachers suggests just 12% of students are prepared for a full return to pre-pandemic assessments.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) announced coursework for practical subjects for national qualifications will return in the 2023/24 exam diet.

The criteria was removed during the Covid-19 pandemic to ease the disruption to teaching and learning.

But full survey results of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), which received 2,120 responses, found just over one in 10 pupils are ready, according to their teachers, while 68% are unprepared for the switch, and 20% of respondents said some pupils are ready.

A breakdown of the results by qualification level suggested just 30% of national four pupils are ready for the full return, compared to 26% at national five, 15% at higher and 18% at advanced higher.

The survey also found 50% said the teaching workload had increased a “great deal”.

SSTA general secretary Seamus Searson said: “The SSTA survey has shown that SQA must go back and reconsider its decision when pupils and teachers are still in the process of education recovery.

“To reintroduce pre-pandemic exam arrangements in 2024 when teachers say that only 12% of pupils are ready is foolhardy by an organisation that is oblivious of the realities in secondary schools.

“The damage to pupils’ learning and the task for teachers in trying to bridge the gap cannot be underestimated, and to make more changes to qualifications when the whole qualification system is about to change requires the SQA to think again.

“Members are concerned about the wellbeing of their pupils and the immeasurable workload demands on a profession that is already ‘on its knees’.

“The SQA needs to listen to the teachers who are in schools every day trying to support pupils and deliver the national qualifications. I challenge the SQA to engage with the profession and consider the findings of the SSTA survey.”

An SQA spokesperson said: “The decision to reintroduce coursework in 2024 is made in the best interests of learners and followed extensive engagement with teachers, lecturers, universities, colleges and unions, among others.

“This highlighted concerns about the detrimental impact temporary Covid modifications can have on learners’ development of knowledge, skills and understanding and on their progression into further or higher education or employment.

“A return to coursework provides learners with a more balanced approach to assessment, in line with the direction of travel emerging from the independent review of qualifications and assessment and is particularly beneficial to those learners who may not perform well in high-stakes exams.”

