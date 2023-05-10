Labour defends process as employee ‘keeps job after harassment claim upheld’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour defends process as employee ‘keeps job after harassment claim upheld’

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer continues to have confidence in the party’s complaint process, a spokesman said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer continues to have confidence in the party’s complaint process, a spokesman said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer continues to have confidence in Labour’s process for investigating allegations of wrongdoing despite a staff member reportedly being allowed to keep their job after sexual harassment claims against them were upheld, a party spokesman has said.

A parliamentary investigation – one of two inquiries reportedly carried out into claims of groping – ruled that the senior employee should write a letter of apology, but no further action was said to have been taken.

A Labour spokesman said the party’s complaints handling process is “independent”, “robust” and seen as carrying out “best practice”.

Asked by reporters after Prime Minister’s Questions whether Sir Keir continues to have confidence in the processes in place following the reported outcome, the spokesman replied that the party leader does.

Political website Politico reported that the Labour Party took three years to investigate a complaint of sexual harassment against a senior party aide, who was said to be 20 years older than the former colleague who lodged the claim.

The complaint that the staff member allegedly groped the complainant was upheld twice by two different inquiries, the website reported.

The internal process available to parliamentary staff at the time of the complaint led to the alleged culprit being told to write a letter of apology, while the same complaint registered with the Labour Party in 2020 saw the man told he would receive a final warning, Politico reported.

A Labour spokesman said an external organisation was contracted to carry out investigations for the party into potential disciplinary matters.

“They are recognised experts when it comes to dealing with these sorts of investigations,” he said.

“The view that I think is widely held, which is why Parliament also has an independent process, is actually that that is the best way to do it so that there can be no suggestion of it operating with fear or favour when it comes to individuals.

“Their conclusion was the conclusion that we have accepted and followed.”

Asked whether the independent process decided whether the person could keep their job, the spokesman said: “The independent process gives the conclusion as to what the tariff should be for the individual situation.”

The spokesman confirmed the parliamentary investigation recommended the sanction be a letter of apology to the alleged victim, who Politico described as a former intern who was in her early 20s at the time of the alleged incident.

Pressed on whether Labour thought the punishment of a letter was suitable, the spokesman replied: “If you have independent processes, you have to recognise it is for independent processes to determine the outcome of what is appropriate in those individual circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
5
The yellow warning covers most of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife
6
Cars parked along one side of a street in Dundee
Start date for new residents’ parking scheme outside Dens Park and Tannadice revealed
7
This is the moment a man wearing a black hoodie pocketed a bag of cash from Perth Road laundrette. Image: Supplied
CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft
8
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
9
'Jane' has bravely shared her experience. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman faces ‘scandalous’ decade-long wait for life-changing surgery
10
Baker Stewart Barnett with a tray of freshly made fruit scones.
Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for pies, pastries and scones