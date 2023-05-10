Council ‘leading the way’ with free school meals for all primary youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council ‘leading the way’ with free school meals for all primary youngsters

By Press Association
Inverclyde Council says it is one of the first in Scotland to provide free school meals to all primary school pupils (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inverclyde Council says it is one of the first in Scotland to provide free school meals to all primary school pupils (Ben Birchall/PA)

A council is to provide all primary school pupils with free school lunches in what has been hailed as a “significant moment” for families and youngsters.

Inverclyde Council said it would be one of the first local authorities in Scotland to introduce this when the policy begins in August 2023.

With free school lunches already given to pupils in P1 to P5, the council will spend an additional £170,000 a year providing meals to youngsters in P6 and P7.

Inverclyde will also invest a one-off sum of £350,000 in kitchens and dining areas in schools, to ensure they can cope with an increased take-up of lunches.

Work on this is already under way, the council confirmed.

It comes despite the Scottish Government having failed to set a precise date for when it will roll out free meals to all primary school children nationally.

The SNP had previously pledged all primary pupils would receive free lunches in 2022, but Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said recently the timescale for doing this was now 2024.

Councillor Jim Clocherty, education convener at Inverclyde Council, said the authority there was “leading the way” by providing universal free school meals for the primary sector.

He stated: “This is a significant moment for our families and young people with the council leading the way in introducing universal free school meals for all primary pupils.

“From August this year, every child from P1 through to P7 can access a healthy, nutritious lunch in the comfort of one of our new or refurbished schools without cost to their families.

“We have one of the best education estates in Scotland, if not the UK, and now we’re ensuring the young people who attend them are fuelled in the canteen to help reach their full potential in the classroom.”

The council will use cash from its existing education budget to fund its free school meals policy.

