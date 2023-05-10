Bank of England set to raise interest rates for 12th time in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank of England set to raise interest rates for 12th time in a row

By Press Association
UK interest rates are expected to rise further this week as inflation remains stubbornly high, economist have said (Yui Mok/ PA)
UK interest rates are expected to rise further this week as inflation remains stubbornly high, economist have said (Yui Mok/ PA)

UK interest rates are expected to rise further this week as inflation remains stubbornly high, economists have said.

Experts and the financial markets widely expect the base rate to rise from 4.25% to 4.5% on Thursday, representing a 0.25 percentage point increase.

It would be the 12th time in a row that policymakers at the Bank have raised rates, making it even more expensive to borrow and pushing banks to lift savings rates.

It would also mark the highest level since 2008.

It comes as UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remained firmly in double digits in March, squeezing household budgets and proving more stubborn than expected.

The Bank’s aim in elevating interest rates is to bring UK inflation down to its 2% target.

But experts will be watching the Bank’s Monetary Policy Report closely on Thursday for its economic forecasts, and an indication on what the future holds for inflation and rates.

In February, when the last report was produced, the Bank said it expects inflation to fall sharply over the rest of the year.

But with CPI remaining above double-digits since then, the latest report will be watched closely for signs this forecast has changed.

Furthermore, experts said the Bank’s policymakers could give more of an indication over what the future holds for rates.

Ellie Henderson, from Investec Economics, said the “clock is ticking” on the Bank’s monetary policy tightening cycle, and an increase on Thursday could be the last.

She said: “As things stand and considering the sharp downward influences on inflation in the coming months, namely from energy but also from cooling food and goods price inflation, we suspect that this could be the last hike by the Bank of England in this cycle.”

However, there is still a “high chance” the Bank will decide to lift rates by 0.25 percentage points again in June, especially if inflation remains stubbornly above target, she added.

“What is clear is that the days of successive interest rate hikes in this economic cycle are limited, but the exact endpoint is clouded with uncertainties.”

Inflation warning
In the last Monetary Policy Report, in February, the Bank’s Governor Andrew Bailey said UK inflation is expected to come down sharply this year (Leon Neal/ PA)

Klaus Baader, the global chief economist at French bank Societe Generale, agreed that while a 0.25 percentage point is expected from the Bank, “what is less certain is what it will do afterwards”.

He said it is likely policymakers will no longer predict a recession, having previously anticipated the UK would dip into a short and shallow recession during the first quarter of the year.

The outcome will help economists determine whether interest rates will rise above 4.5% this year.

New quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) figures will be released on Friday, which is expected to show the UK economy grew over the first three months of the year.

Meanwhile, the US’s Federal Reserve decided last week to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, but hinted it could be the last hike before rates start to come back down.

Whereas the European Central Bank (ECB) also opted for a 0.25 percentage point increase but left the door open for further increases, with president Christine Lagarde saying “the inflation outlook continues to be too high for too long”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
5
The yellow warning covers most of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife
6
Cars parked along one side of a street in Dundee
Start date for new residents’ parking scheme outside Dens Park and Tannadice revealed
7
This is the moment a man wearing a black hoodie pocketed a bag of cash from Perth Road laundrette. Image: Supplied
CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft
8
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
9
'Jane' has bravely shared her experience. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman faces ‘scandalous’ decade-long wait for life-changing surgery
10
Baker Stewart Barnett with a tray of freshly made fruit scones.
Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for pies, pastries and scones