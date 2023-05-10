Support for SNP down but pro-independence sentiment up slightly, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Support for SNP down but pro-independence sentiment up slightly, poll suggests

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said that despite tough times for the SNP, the party is still in the lead (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf said that despite tough times for the SNP, the party is still in the lead (Jane Barlow/PA)

Support for the SNP has dropped, a new poll suggests, while support for independence has slightly increased.

A new Survation poll for the consultancy firm True North of 1,009 Scots between April 27 and May 3 shows support for the SNP at a Westminster election dropped to 38% from 40% in a survey by the same company last month.

Similarly, the party’s constituency vote at a Holyrood election dropped from 42% to 39%, and from 35% to 32% in the regional list vote.

The drop comes against the backdrop of a torrid few months for the SNP, with former chief executive Peter Murrell and the then treasurer arrested in relation to an ongoing police probe into the party’s finances, which followed on from a bruising leadership campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon – the wife of Mr Murrell.

Professor Sir John Curtice
Professor Sir John Curtice analysed the poll (Strathclyde University/PA)

Both men were subsequently released without charge, pending further investigation.

According to the poll, a net -22% of respondents said they would be less likely to vote for the SNP as a result of the investigation, while a net 17% said they would vote Labour because of the probe and – perhaps surprisingly – a net of -14% said they were more likely to vote for Alba, the second most popular independence supporting party led by former SNP leader Alex Salmond.

But despite support dropping for the SNP – the leading independence party for more than a century – the number of decided respondents who said they would back independence at a referendum was 48%, compared to 47% in the last poll.

Speaking on the Holyrood Sources podcast – where the poll was exclusively published –  expert Professor Sir John Curtice said the results show “the SNP are losing the support of those who still believe in independence”.

He added: “The SNP have to work out for themselves how are they going to improve their popularity as an institution.

“That’s their first job, before they get anywhere close to beginning a campaign to increase their level of support above the 50% mark, which of course is the ultimate destination.

“The one penny that’s dropped within the SNP in the course of the leadership election is you don’t hold a referendum until you know what the result is going to be, and at the moment neither side know what the result is going to be, therefore holding a referendum is not in the interest of either side.”

The poll also suggested First Minister Humza Yousaf may be struggling for support within his party, despite less than six weeks in the job.

Mr Yousaf boasted just a 21% net favourability rating within his own party, with the figure dropping to -13% in the rest of the country.

Sir John said: “For good or ill, Mr Yousaf is not popular, not just within the wider Scottish public, but he is not particularly popular with SNP supporters.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said he will ‘continue to build’ trust with Scottish voters (PA)

“Again, look at how narrow his victory was in the leadership election amongst the membership, even though he had the vast majority of public endorsement from SNP MPs and MSPs.”

The expert said the result of the leadership election – which saw Mr Yousaf defeat Kate Forbes and Ash Regan with 52% of the vote – was an example of the “remarkable disconnection” between elected SNP politicians and members.

Speaking to journalists at an energy conference in Glasgow on Wednesday, the First Minister addressed the poll, saying despite “some of the most difficult six weeks”, the party is still ahead of all others.

“Despite all that negative attention, we are still leading and the most trusted by the people of Scotland,” he said.

“We will not take that trust for granted, and I want to continue to build on that.”

