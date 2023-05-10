MSPs back creation of Patient Safety Commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

MSPs back creation of Patient Safety Commissioner

By Press Association
A Patient Safety Commissioner is to be appointed in Scotland (PA)
A Patient Safety Commissioner is to be appointed in Scotland (PA)

MSPs have unanimously backed the general principles of new legislation that will create a Patient Safety Commissioner.

Public health minister Jenni Minto said the commissioner would be an “independent public advocate, focused on ensuring patients’ voices are heard”.

The commissioner will be independent of both the Scottish Government and the NHS in Scotland, she stressed, “allowing them to challenge the healthcare system”.

She also said the remit for the post is wider than originally proposed by Baroness Julia Cumberlege – who had previously complained that patients are “dismissed” and “overlooked” by the medical establishment.

A Patient Safety Commissioner was appointed in England in July 2022 after a review by Baroness Cumberlege into the use of pelvic mesh, the anti-epilepsy drug sodium valproate – which has been linked to physical malformations, autism and developmental delay in children when taken by their mothers during pregnancy – and the use of a type of pregnancy test associated with birth defects and miscarriages.

Jenni Minto
Jenni Minto said the commissioner would be an ‘independent advocate’ for patients (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking as Holyrood debated the Patient Safety Commissioner for Scotland Bill, Ms Minto pledged the Scottish commissioner would be “directly accessible to patients, their families and members of the public, to hear their concerns”.

She also said they would be “free to consider any issue pertaining to the safety of patients in healthcare settings throughout Scotland”.

On the new commissioner’s remit, the minister said this would be “wider than Baroness Cumberlege recommended”.

She added: “It will not be restricted to the consideration of medicines and medical devices, but will be able to look at patient safety more widely.

“This is because patients have told us there is a potential for harm in many others areas of healthcare and we want the commissioner to be able to look at the things patients tell them are important.

“Good healthcare is a fundamental right for everyone. It is essential patients have confidence that every time they access part of the healthcare system, not only will they receive the best available treatment without fear or harm, but also that any concerns they raise will be listened to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
5
The yellow warning covers most of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife
6
Cars parked along one side of a street in Dundee
Start date for new residents’ parking scheme outside Dens Park and Tannadice revealed
7
This is the moment a man wearing a black hoodie pocketed a bag of cash from Perth Road laundrette. Image: Supplied
CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft
8
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
9
'Jane' has bravely shared her experience. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman faces ‘scandalous’ decade-long wait for life-changing surgery
10
Baker Stewart Barnett with a tray of freshly made fruit scones.
Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for pies, pastries and scones