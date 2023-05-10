Minister raises concerns over school segregation causing social divisions in NI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister raises concerns over school segregation causing social divisions in NI

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A UK minister said there is “so much wrong” with youngsters in Northern Ireland not meeting their first Catholic or unionist until their late teens.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker told MPs he is “absolutely all in favour” of school choice, but raised concerns over costs and social divisions.

He cited a report which suggested £600,000 a day is spent on “maintaining a divided education system” in Northern Ireland as he backed calls for integration.

Mr Baker told the House of Commons: “It can’t be right just on a cost basis, never mind all of the social divisions that it leads to.

“That conversation needs to be had. I’ve made my position very clear and the Government’s position is very clear: we are in favour of integrated education. I know there will be a spectrum of views.”

Mr Baker, as he spoke of funding pressures for different sectors, added: “But I would just say on all of these issues when it comes to funding we’re all very clear that the problems that are faced will endure, we’re all very clear there will need to be a conversation about the Barnett formula, I’m aware of the Barnett squeeze, but none of these things are going to be anything like plausible to solve in a way that will be acceptable to all sections of the community until the executive is restored.”

David Trimble funeral
DUP MP Sammy Wilson (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) said the same choice for education available to Mr Baker’s constituents in Wycombe should be available to people in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I am surprised that a minister whose party talks all the time in this House about choice in education wishes to shoehorn education in Northern Ireland into one particular system.”

Mr Baker agreed about the need for school choice, adding: “The question is at what cost?

“And that question of ‘at what cost’ is the one he and his colleagues, MLAs, need to answer in a reformed executive.

“But I’m very clear that when I go over there as a minister and meet young people who to say me ‘I was 16 before I met my first Catholic’ or ‘I was 18 before I met my first unionist’, there’s so much wrong with this.

“I find myself amazed this is even a conversation in the 21st century. Yes to choice, but at what cost?”

Stephen Farry, Alliance MP for North Down, said he welcomed Mr Baker’s comments and noted there is “very significant demand” for integrated schools “right across the community” in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Moving from a split system to what’s more of a share, integrated system does involve some degree of investment.

“The problem is the Department of Education can’t do that at present in the context where they’re facing declining budgets and they’re trying to protect what they have.”

Mr Baker replied: “His point is very well made and, as he knows, I hear it now and I have heard it in the past.”

