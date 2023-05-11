Sunak ‘behaving like a Borgia’ over EU laws bonfire U-turn, Rees-Mogg suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak ‘behaving like a Borgia’ over EU laws bonfire U-turn, Rees-Mogg suggests

By Press Association
Jacob Rees-Mogg (PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg (PA)

Tory Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg has accused Rishi Sunak of “behaving like a Borgia” after the Government scaled back its promised post-Brexit “bonfire” of EU-era laws.

The Prime Minister has faced upset on the right of his party since it was announced that around 600 laws would be revoked under their legislation, rather than the 4,000 pledged.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who introduced the plans when he was in Liz Truss’s cabinet, accused Mr Sunak of having missed “a great opportunity” by abandoning a deadline to review or repeal remaining laws.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, the former business secretary said: “Politicians need to stick to what they said they will do.

“When Rishi Sunak resigned (as chancellor), he said in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson that he believed the public are ready to hear the truth – our people know that if something is too good to be true, then it’s not true.

“He then said something that people like me wanted to hear, and has failed to deliver it.

“I’m afraid it’s no good being holier-than-thou if you then end up behaving like a Borgia.”

The House of Borgia was a wealthy dynasty notorious during the Italian Renaissance for corruption and immorality.

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch appeared to blame Whitehall officials for the move.

In an article for the Telegraph, the minister said she had inherited a situation in which the focus was on which laws should be preserved, “rather than pursuing the meaningful reform Government and businesses want to see”.

She wrote: “I decided a new approach was needed; one that will ensure ministers and officials are freed up to focus on more reform of REUL (Retained EU Law), and to do it faster.”

Home Office minister Sarah Dines also defended the Government’s shift as “not quite a U-turn”, telling GB News: “It’s a more calculated, calm way of getting rid of some of these laws. We don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

The climbdown was cautiously welcomed by critics in business and environmental groups who had warned the project was unfeasible and that important regulations would be scrapped without proper scrutiny.

Kemi Badenoch
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch appeared to blame Whitehall for the move (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Badenoch acknowledged there are “risks of legal uncertainty” by automatically scrapping the copied-over laws by the end of the year in a sunset clause in the Retained EU Law (REUL) Bill.

She said ministers will amend the Bill making its way through Parliament to replace the current sunset clause with a list of 600 EU laws to be revoked by the end of the year.

A further 500 pieces of retained EU legislation would be revoked by other means, the minister claimed, but it was unclear if that will happen by the end of the year.

It had been estimated that around 3,700 laws would need ditching but governmental departments have now identified around 4,829 retained laws.

Ms Badenoch said around 1,000 had been scrapped or altered already, though Government data shows 906 EU laws have been dealt with so far, and only 245 of those have been repealed.

Labour branded the move a “humiliating U-turn” from a “weak and divided Government” while the Liberal Democrats accused ministers of leaving “a lot of uncertainty” hanging over the status of legislation.

The potential backbench rebellion means the Prime Minister faces pressure on two sides within the Tory ranks to take action on legislation they believe to be crucial to the future of the party.

It comes as 10 East Midlands MPs led by Ben Bradley wrote to him urging him “fast-track the Levelling Up Bill” to help them win their seats at the next election.

The letter, first reported by The Sun and The Telegraph, warns: “If the government fails to pass this law…urgently, before the summer…our opportunity to size this chance and deliver tangible, real world benefits to our constituents ahead of the next general election will be lost.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark