Rayner: Dowden proves being ginger no barrier to becoming Deputy Prime Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rayner: Dowden proves being ginger no barrier to becoming Deputy Prime Minister

By Press Association
Oliver Dowden took over the role of Deputy Prime Minister from Dominic Raab last month(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Oliver Dowden took over the role of Deputy Prime Minister from Dominic Raab last month(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Oliver Dowden proves “being ginger is no barrier” to becoming Deputy Prime Minister, according to Angela Rayner.

Labour deputy leader Ms Rayner joked she hopes to follow Mr Dowden’s example and hold the position in the future.

Ms Rayner last year wore a Christmas jumper in the House of Commons which featured a picture of a gingerbread person and the words “gingers are for life not just for Christmas”.

In October 2021, she also thanked fellow “ginger northerner” Baroness Barbara Castle for inspiring her outspoken nature as she unveiled a memorial to the former minister.

Christmas jumpers
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner speaking in the House of Commons, wearing a Christmas jumper featuring a picture of a gingerbread man and the words ‘Gingers are for life not just for Christmas’ (House of Commons/PA)

Cabinet Office minister Mr Dowden took on his new role last month after an inquiry found former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Speaking at Cabinet Office questions, Mr Rayner said: “Can I first of all offer my congratulations to the right honourable gentleman, who is proving that being ginger is no barrier to being Deputy Prime Minister – and I hope to take his example, with me, very soon one day.”

Ms Rayner went on to ask about election losses for the Conservatives and questioned whether they were because of the “failure” of the party’s councillors or the Government.

Mr Dowden replied: “The right honourable lady started off so nicely. You never know, one day the Labour Party might even allow a woman to lead its party.

“But what I would say in both respect of Hertsmere and indeed nationally is it’s the same picture.

“While we in this party are focusing on delivering for the British people, they’re working out grubby, dodgy deals between her party and other parties.

“We’re focused on the British people, they’re focused on their own political interests.”

Ms Rayner countered: “The only grubbiness I’ve seen… is the dodgy PPE contracts and I hope the Deputy Prime Minister will start getting a grip of that.”

She went on to raise concerns over the “chaos and confusion” at polling caused stations in England by the new voter ID requirement.

Mr Dowden replied: “In my constituency and colleagues across the country didn’t find any of the kind of scenes that she describes.

“It was competently done and actually aligned us with many other countries around the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark