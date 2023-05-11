Tory MP claims civil servant used work email to ‘troll’ him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory MP claims civil servant used work email to ‘troll’ him

By Press Association
(David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
(David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

A Tory MP has claimed a civil servant used their work email to send him “trolling” messages.

Elliot Colburn (Carshalton and Wallington) raised the issue in the Commons as MPs discussed the impartiality of the civil service.

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin said he would look into the case if the MP was happy to share the details, and insisted there is a “professional relationship” between civil servants and the Government.

Speaking during questions to Cabinet Office ministers, Mr Colburn emphasised the importance of impartiality for the civil service, adding: “I was therefore surprised to receive a trolling set of emails from someone using their civil service email address.

“I wonder if the minister could outline whether or not this is acceptable?”

Mr Quin said: “If he would share with me more details, I’ll happily look into it.

“It is very important that the impartiality of the civil service is maintained at every level.”

The minister also criticised Labour’s attempt to recruit senior civil servant Sue Gray as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, describing it as “wholly unprecedented”.

He later added: “The fundamental principle that you do not take actions which could lead to one’s impartiality being questioned by an incumbent, or for that matter, a future administration, I am certain, is well known to current permanent secretaries.

“I am sure this is also the case of ex-permanent secretaries, which of course includes the leader of the Opposition.”

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson (Twickenham) said: “Civil servants living in my constituency and across the country feel utterly dismayed that their professionalism and integrity is constantly being undermined by statements from serving and former ministers, repeated attacks on them and, indeed, the Prime Minister’s failure to condemn what was exposed as bullying and intimidatory behaviour.

Jeremy Quin
Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“So does the minister agree with me – given the importance of civil service and ministerial relationships and his role in upholding the Ministerial Code – that phrases like ‘activist blob’ or ‘a blizzard of snowflakes’ are not in keeping with that code, and what is he going to do about it?”

Mr Quin replied: “I rather dispute the premise of her question. There is a professional relationship between civil servants and the Government, there always should be.

“We should all ensure that we maintain the impartiality, objectivity, integrity of the civil service, we should support them in doing the important job that they do.

“That includes upholding the impartiality of the civil service, about which I think the opposition has got a few things to learn.”

Elsewhere in the session, Conservative MP Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes) told the Commons: “Government agencies such as DVLA, the Passport Office, Natural England, the Environment Agency and many more take major decisions that affect the lives of our constituents and businesses based in our constituencies.

“Delays and inefficiency are causing no end of problems.”

Mr Quin said: “We’re constantly having efficiency reviews, which continue. We work closely with the Treasury to make certain that the customer on the ground gets the right service, and also we do that as cost effectively as is humanly possible.

“That is why we’ve managed to get £3.4 billion of savings through the system last year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark