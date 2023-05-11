Extra sailings added on Orkney route amid disruption caused by ferry grounding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra sailings added on Orkney route amid disruption caused by ferry grounding

By Press Association
NorthLink Ferries has put on the additional crossings between Scrabster and Stromness
NorthLink Ferries has put on the additional crossings between Scrabster and Stromness

A ferry operator has added extra return trips to Orkney to help boost sailings after a ship running aground led to services being cancelled.

NorthLink Ferries is running an additional crossing on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays between Scrabster on the mainland and Stromness on Orkney from now until June 30.

It had previously announced plans to add an extra return sailing on Sundays amid disruption caused after Pentland Ferries vessel the Pentalina ran aground at St Margaret’s Hope on Orkney last month.

There were 60 passengers on board at the time of the incident on April 29 but no-one was hurt.

MV Pentalina
The Pentalina ran aground just off its berth in Orkney last month

Initial reports suggest the ferry suffered a “sudden mechanical failure”, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said, but investigations continue.

Pentland Ferries announced on Sunday that services between Gills Bay on the mainland and St Margaret’s Hope will be cancelled until May 21.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director for NorthLink Ferries, said: “We hope these additional sailings help maintain access between Orkney and the Scottish mainland, particularly as residents and visitors alike look forward to the much anticipated Orkney Folk Festival at the end of this month and the St Magnus Festival in June.

“We want to reassure the community that we are in close contact with the Scottish Government and will continue to assess how we can best support travel on this route.”

Transport minister Kevin Stewart said: “I very much welcome NorthLink increasing their sailings across the Pentland Firth to meet demand during a challenging time for Orkney’s communities and businesses.

Kevin Stewart
Transport minister Kevin Stewart welcomed the extra crossings

“NorthLink have been proactively assessing capacity up to this point and they have assured me they will continue to review ongoing demand for the remainder of the month and into June.”

Announcing the cancellations, Pentland Ferries said in a statement on its website: “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. We are doing all we can to minimise the disruption and will share any further updates as and when we can.”

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur welcomed the additional sailings, which he had called for.

The Liberal Democrat said: “Hopefully these will help in addressing the pinch points that have been causing concern to local businesses and the wider public as well as restoring connectivity with the smaller isles in Orkney.

“In recent days I have continued to receive reports from constituents and local businesses about the difficulties they have faced, both in terms of lost capacity and revenue foregone. As we enter the busiest time of the year, it is vitally important that Orkney has the freight and passenger capacity required across the Pentland Firth.

“Beyond that we finally need to see some recognition from the Scottish Government that there is no slack in the system and that new vessels will be needed across the network to relieve the pressure.”

