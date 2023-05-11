£670m of state pension underpayments recorded in financial year ending 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£670m of state pension underpayments recorded in financial year ending 2023

By Press Association
Official error was the main cause of state pension underpayments, accounting for £580 million, while claimant error accounted for £90 million (Nick Ansell/PA)
Official error was the main cause of state pension underpayments, accounting for £580 million, while claimant error accounted for £90 million (Nick Ansell/PA)

Pension experts have made calls to drive up admin standards after it emerged that around £670 million in state pensions was underpaid in the financial year ending in 2023.

This was an increase from £540 million in 2022, according to government figures.

Last year’s underpayments total was more than six times the £100 million that was overpaid in state pensions in the financial year ending 2023.

Overpayments were down from £130 million the previous year.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) document said that official error was the main cause of state pension underpayments, accounting for £580 million in the financial year ending in 2023. Underpayments due to claimant error accounted for £90 million.

Failure by the department to take action on changes to marital status or at age-related trigger points remained the main source of official error underpayments, the document said.

Issues included the incorrect recording of national insurance contributions and pensions not being uplifted for people who had been widowed and were entitled to amounts inherited from a partner.

The proportion of claims that were underpaid remained at six in 100 in both the financial years ending in 2023 and 2022.

This proportion relates to the DWP’s caseload, including historic errors.

The share of claims that were overpaid stayed at two in 100 claims in both the financial years ending in 2023 and 2022.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “State pension underpayments hit a high with an eye-watering £670 million underpaid in the financial year end of 2023.

“This perhaps comes as no surprise given the huge exercise the DWP is undergoing to correct historical errors that meant many people, did not receive uplifts to which they were entitled.”

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now a partner at consultants LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock) said: “Urgent action is needed to drive up standards of administration so that pensioners can have confidence that the pension they are being paid is correct.”

Spending on state pensions increased from £104.5 billion in the financial year ending 2022 to £109.7 billion in the financial year ending 2023.

The state pension is the benefit with the highest expenditure and accounts for nearly half of total benefit spending, the DWP document said.

