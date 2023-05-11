Speaker rebukes Badenoch over ‘totally not acceptable’ handling of EU law plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speaker rebukes Badenoch over ‘totally not acceptable’ handling of EU law plans

By Press Association
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has scolded Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch over her handling of changes to post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws.

Sir Lindsay snapped “who do you think you’re speaking to?” after Ms Badenoch said she was sorry the sequencing of the announcement was “not to your satisfaction”.

The Speaker was initially left unhappy after the change to Government policy was not announced via an oral statement to the House by a minister, but instead appeared in a newspaper and MPs were updated by a written statement.

Sir Lindsay has had several run-ins with ministers since becoming Speaker over his desire to guarantee MPs are told first of major announcements.

MPs also criticised Ms Badenoch for her “tin ear” and “patronising” approach in response to questions over the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill.

Sir Lindsay, who granted an urgent question (UQ) on the changes, said: “Given the importance of this announcement, on such matters full engagement with Parliament and its committees is essential… I will remind Government, we are elected to hear it first, not to read it in the Telegraph and certainly not a WMS (written ministerial statement) is satisfactory on such an important matter.”

Ms Badenoch replied: “I’m very sorry that the sequencing that we chose was not to your satisfaction.”

Sir Lindsay countered: “That is totally not acceptable.”

Following an off-microphone remark from Ms Badenoch in which she appeared to be saying she should have said “not the right procedure”, Sir Lindsay said: “Who do you think you’re speaking to, Secretary of State? I think we need to understand each other.

“I am the defender of this House and these benches on both sides, I am not going to be spoken to by a Secretary of State who is absolutely not accepting my ruling.

“Take it with good grace and accept it, that members should hear it first, not a WMS or what you decide.

“These members have been elected by their constituents and they have the right to hear it first and it is time this Government recognised we’re all elected, we’re all Members of Parliament and used the correct manners.”

Ms Badenoch responded: “I apologise, what I was trying to say was that I’m very sorry that I did not meet the standards which you expect of secretaries of state, forgive my language.”

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) later said: “Can I say to (Ms Badenoch) she has shown a tin ear if she thought for one moment that these changes wouldn’t arouse interest in the House of Commons and that it needed a UQ to bring her here this morning.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (House of Commons/PA)

SNP MP Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West) said Ms Badenoch was trying to deny a U-turn and blaming “silly MPs” on both sides of the House for not understanding the legislation.

She added: “Can she explain in her wonderfully patronising manner, which she’s showed many times this morning, to this silly MP what will prevent her now from making a major U-turn on workers’ rights, including holiday and maternity pay?”

Ms Badenoch replied: “The honourable lady calls herself a silly MP, it’s not my place to disagree with that.”

On holiday pay, the minister said: “What we’re doing is making the bureaucracy easier, we’re not taking any workers’ rights.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) said: “She’s doing herself no favours at all this morning with her patronising and arrogant manner, not just to members of the opposition but also her honourable friends.”

SNP MP Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire) raised concerns about the “anti-democratic” legislation allowing UK ministers to act without consent or scrutiny from the Scottish Parliament in areas devolved to Scottish ministers.

Ms Badenoch replied: “I’m trying really hard not to laugh at what the honourable lady has said.

“She is in a party who can’t even decide who paid for a caravan and are falling into complete shambles, how are they in any way going to be able to do the sort of technical work we’re doing?”

