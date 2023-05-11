Communities could be offered lower energy bills to host onshore wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Communities could be offered lower energy bills to host onshore wind farms

By Press Association
The proposals come as an addition to reward schemes already offered by developers to areas that agree to have onshore wind farms locally (Tom Leese/PA)
The proposals come as an addition to reward schemes already offered by developers to areas that agree to have onshore wind farms locally (Tom Leese/PA)

Communities will be offered benefits such as the potential for lower energy bills if they support onshore wind farms in their area under Government proposals.

The Government announced the launch of a consultation on Thursday into proposals that aim to place communities at the centre of decisions around onshore wind farm developments.

The consultation will look into adding community benefits, such as energy bill discounts, to the range of reward schemes that onshore developers currently offer host communities.

The Government said these benefits would be agreed between developers and communities on a case-by-case basis.

It is also proposing that best practice principles of community engagement, published by the Government, are formally embedded into planning guidance for local authorities and developers to ensure the views of the community are heard and addressed.

The approach would provide local authorities with more flexibility to respond to the views of their local communities on onshore wind, the Government said.

The proposals come as an addition to reward schemes already offered by developers to areas that agree to have onshore wind farms locally, including locals holding a stake in a turbine so they can profit from the site’s operation and funding for electric vehicle charging points or new recreation facilities in the community.

Graham Stuart, minister of state for energy and net zero, said: “Onshore wind is a vital part of our plans to deliver cheaper, cleaner and more secure homegrown energy.

“It is right that new developments have the support of host communities, and that local people benefit directly from it, such as through either a discount on their energy bills or other significant community benefits.

“Our proposals will ensure developers and local residents can work together more efficiently to maximise community benefits for supportive communities while delivering the clean and secure energy the country needs.”

James Robottom, RenewableUK’s head of onshore wind, said: “We’re pleased that the Government is consulting on the wide range of benefits which onshore wind can offer to local communities in England.

“We have a long track record of working closely with communities to ensure that they decide what form these benefits will take, depending on the needs and priorities of local people.

“Building strong relationships with local communities as early as possible is the best way to establish successful partnerships which last for decades.

“Alongside much-needed planning reforms, this consultation provides an opportunity to increase the amount of cheap clean power we can generate for consumers as well as strengthening our nation’s energy security.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark