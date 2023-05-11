Yousaf: Ban on disposable vapes not off the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf: Ban on disposable vapes not off the table

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said a ban on disposable vapes is being considered (PA)

A complete ban on disposable vapes is not off the table, the First Minister has said.

Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government’s expert group is currently considering a ban on the smoking alternative.

Zero Waste Scotland’s review will look at the environmental impacts, such as litter and fire risk.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Yousaf acknowledged the health impacts of vapes as well as the risk to children.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf said no option is off the table on how to tackle the issues caused by disposable vapes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In response to a question from Green MSP Gillian Mackay, who asked whether ministers are considering a ban on health and environmental grounds, he said: “We will give that consideration.

“Littering, of course, of any kind is unacceptable, I share the member’s concerns about the environmental impacts of single-use vapes, not to mention the increased use among children and young people who should not have access to them in the first place.

“I should make it quite clear that the use of these products is an issue we’re taking very seriously and nothing is off the table at this stage.”

Fifteen local authorities have backed a national ban on the devices, the First Minister said, including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Abortion buffer zones
Green MSP Gillian Mackay said retailers must ‘step up to the plate’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Councillors have voiced concern that brightly coloured and sweet-flavoured vapes are being designed to appeal to children.

Ms Mackay also urged Mr Yousaf to encourage retailers selling single-use vapes to introduce measures themselves to reduce the harm caused by the products, including keeping them away from public display similar to cigarettes.

She said: “A full ban on disposable vapes is needed. But does the First Minister agree with me that there is much that can be done ahead of a full ban to reduce harm, keeping products away from public view like cigarettes, raising awareness of the legal purchase age, highlighting disposable return points?

“Will the First Minister join with me in calling for retailers to step up to the plate in implementing these measures?”

Mr Yousaf said: “Yes, I will join in that call and we’re keen to work constructively with retailers in this regard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark