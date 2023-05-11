Yousaf ‘committed’ to national care service but ready to compromise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf ‘committed’ to national care service but ready to compromise

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf insisted he is ‘absolutely committed’ to plans for a national care service (Alamy/PA)
Humza Yousaf insisted he is ‘absolutely committed’ to plans for a national care service (Alamy/PA)

Humza Yousaf has insisted he is “absolutely committed” to introducing a national care service for Scotland, but added he is prepared to compromise as he takes the plans forward.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government will hold talks with both local government and trade unions – both of which have been vocal critics of the proposed system.

Promising to engage “intensively” with councils and unions, Mr Yousaf said they will “hopefully find a level of compromise”.

His comments came as Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross branded the move to a national care service a “white elephant”, telling MSPs: “This is all starting to look like another Humza Yousaf disaster.”

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said the Government will consult with local councils and unions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the first Holyrood vote on the proposed changes already delayed until after summer, Mr Ross said the Scottish Government should scrap its proposals altogether.

Raising the issue at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Ross hit out at Mr Yousaf’s record in Government roles, saying: “The man who couldn’t get the trains to run on time, forced police officers to breaking point, and left our NHS in crisis is now doing his best to throw social care into chaos as well.

“He doesn’t know if he is building a national care service or a white elephant.”

Mr Ross condemned the £1.9 million the Scottish Government spent on consultancy fees for the proposed new service in 2022-23, accusing ministers of “paying consultants a fortune”.

He added: “The First Minister has no idea what it is really going to cost. He is throwing public money away when frontline social care services are in desperate need of more funding.

“The SNP could be investing to improve these local services, instead they are creating a bureaucratic nightmare and want a blank cheque to do so.

“The very last thing our struggling care service needs is an administrative overhaul costing billions of pounds when it is being starved of cash from the frontline.

“So will Humza Yousaf do the right thing, stop wasting taxpayers’ money and scrap these plans altogether?”

Mr Yousaf insisted his Government is “absolutely committed to our plans for a national care service”, saying it will “ensure fair work is at the very heart of any future care service”.

On consultancy costs, he said it is important for the Scottish Government to bring in people with the “additional, technical, specialist expertise” that would help “ensure we make progress on the legislation itself”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called on the First Minister to ‘do the right thing’ and scrap his plans for a national care service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said the delay to the legislation setting up the new system will allow ministers to speak to both local government and trade unions.

The First Minister said: “We are doing that in order to hopefully find a level of compromise in the national care service which will allow us to take that forward with hopefully an element of consensus.”

He added that “depending on what that compromise is”, it would determine what changes there are to the overall cost of the reforms.

Mr Yousaf said: “We will engage with trade unions, engage with local government, and hopefully we will reach a compromise position on the national care service and we will come back with a revised financial memorandum.”

