Governments having ‘talks about talks’ over fiscal framework review

The Scottish and UK governments are having “talks about talks” relating to the start of a review of the fiscal framework, according to a Scottish Government official.

The framework represents the agreement between both governments over funding arrangements for Scotland, which has been a contentious issue in recent years.

The Scottish Government has long pushed for more powers, particularly around borrowing, but the review – which was due to be completed in 2020 – has been delayed.

Alyson Stafford was being questioned by Public Audit Committee convener Richard Leonard on Thursday (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“All I can say is the discussions are now resuming,” said Alyson Stafford, the director general of the Scottish Exchequer at Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee on Thursday.

“There’s not a deadline that’s been specifically set and agreed, and obviously we can keep parliament informed as that develops.”

Pressed on whether substantive discussions have begun, Ms Stafford said: “There has been, basically, a conversation to say ‘yes, we want to now put these back on the agenda’ so those will be starting.”

Put to her by committee convener Richard Leonard that there have been “talks about talks”, Ms Stafford replied: “You could put it like that.”

An academic report has also been commissioned to inform the negotiations.