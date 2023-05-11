Governor says economist chose wrong words with ‘accept you’re worse off’ comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Governor says economist chose wrong words with ‘accept you’re worse off’ comment

By Press Association
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey after putting up interest rates (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey after putting up interest rates (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Governor of the Bank of England has suggested that the Bank’s most senior economist chose the wrong words when saying that people and businesses should accept they are poorer now because of inflation.

Andrew Bailey said that there had been a hit to national income, and did not appear to criticise the substance of what chief economist Huw Pill said, but added the wording was “not the right one”.

It comes after Mr Pill told a podcast last month that someone will need to get poorer in the UK – which could include businesses or people – as the value of what the country exports has increased more slowly than the cost of what it imports.

Speaking after the Bank hiked interest rates from 4.25% to 4.5%, Mr Bailey said on Thursday: “We are very conscious that all inflation is difficult, and particularly for those least well off,” he said.

“This inflation is particularly difficult for those least well off because it is concentrated in what are called the essentials of life, food and energy, and people on lower incomes have a larger proportion of their consumption in the essentials of life.”

He added: “The economics of the hit to national income are clear.

“I want it to be very clear that we are very sensitive to the position of all people, but particularly people on lower incomes.

“I don’t think Huw’s choice of words was the right one in that sense, I have to be honest, and I think he would agree with me.

“What I’m afraid we can’t duck is this very big hit to national income, which we have to deal with.”

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

Mr Pill said last month: “You don’t need to be much of an economist to realise that if what you’re buying has gone up a lot relative to what you’re selling, you’re going to be worse off.

“So, somehow in the UK, someone needs to accept that they’re worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices whether through higher wages or passing energy costs on to customers etc.

“What we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off and we all have to take our share; to try and pass that cost on to one of our compatriots and saying ‘we’ll be all right, but they will have to take our share too’.”

On Thursday Mr Bailey also said he had refused a pay rise this year as he was asked whether people in the City of London should lead by example to help keep inflation down.

“On the level of pay rise for executives, these things are set by firms not by us,” he said.

“I’ve been very clear in my past and my present as a regulator of banks, that we have quite extensive regulation which seeks to create the right incentives for senior executive remuneration, but it’s not about the level.”

