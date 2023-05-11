Almost three-quarters of nurses deal with daily staff shortages, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Almost three-quarters of nurses deal with daily staff shortages, survey suggests

By Press Association
A survey of nurses found 94% had experienced understaffing on their ward – with 72% saying this happened on a daily basis (Jeff Moore/PA)
A survey of nurses found 94% had experienced understaffing on their ward – with 72% saying this happened on a daily basis (Jeff Moore/PA)

Almost three-quarters of nurses are confronted with staff shortages on their ward every day, a survey suggests, with union leaders saying the research shows the extent of “chronic understaffing across the NHS”.

A survey by Unison, Scotland’s largest health union, revealed 94% of nurses have experienced understaffing – with 72% saying this happened on a daily basis, while 22% described it as a weekly problem.

Just over four-fifths of nurses (81%) said the lack of staff has a negative impact on patient care on a “regular or frequent” basis.

Nurse Wilma Brown, chair of Unison Scotland’s health committee, said: “The situation on the ground is desperate, there are just too few nurses to be able to do the job properly and staff are struggling to provide patients with the care they deserve.

“Ministers are failing in their duty of care to both patients and staff and we need urgent action to provide a long-term solution to this crisis.”

More than 1,100 nurses across Scotland took part in the Unison survey – but of these only 16% described the NHS system for recording instances of short staffing as being adequate, with 83% saying the Datix system is not an adequate tool for keeping track of staff levels.

Unison raised concerns that with so many incidents where wards are left short staffed not being reported, it is “impossible for the Scottish Government to have a handle on the scale of the staffing crisis”.

Ms Brown said: “This survey makes clear that NHS staff don’t have time to properly report the effect of chronic under-staffing across the NHS and the impact it is having on patients.

“It’s vital that staff can report the true picture, so NHS leaders can make the changes needed.”

However one nurse in NHS Ayrshire and Arran told Unison that reporting staff shortages was “pointless”, adding this was “a task that when you’re short you would rather not do as it achieves nothing, nothing changes”.

Another NHS worker said: “It’s a huge form that takes a lot of time to do when you’re already short staffed. It’s not good or useful.”

Another response from a nurse in West Lothian said they had been told there was “no point in putting in a Datix as they can’t magic up staff”.

Speaking about the impact of staff shortages, an NHS Ayrshire and Arran nurse said: “It’s stressful and sad working short with critically ill patients – you’re unable to give the care they should get.”

A midwife in NHS Tayside said the “job has become unsafe due to staff to patient ratios”, adding this meant “care is not delivered as it should be”.

Meanwhile a registered nurse in the Lothian area said they were looking to leave critical care work after 20 years as they were “fed up of staffing shortfalls and patient care being compromised”.

The nurse told Unison: “I’m used to one-to-one nursing and I’m appalled that I can be sent to a ward to take charge of 12 patients.”

Matt McLaughlin, head of health for Unison in Scotland, said the survey results were “no surprise” but should be a “real wake-up call” for chief nursing officer Professor Alex McMahon.

Mr McLaughlin said: “Unison has been saying for years that the NHS incident reporting system is outdated and simply isn’t working.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said nurses in Scotland are ‘the best paid in the UK’ (PA)

“It’s impossible for the Scottish Government to have a handle on the scale of the staffing crisis when so many incidents are going unreported.

“Employers and government know that staff have neither time nor confidence in Datix and yet they continue to hide behind it.

“We need a system in place that records information in real time and most importantly is responded to in real time.

“This should serve as a real wake-up call for the chief nursing officer – we need less talk and more action.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We value the work of our nursing staff and are extremely grateful for the skill and dedication they have shown, particularly over the last few years.

“That’s why NHS Agenda for Change staff have received a pay deal worth more than £1 billion over the last two years – ensuring nurses in Scotland remain the best paid in the UK.

“We have also set up a nursing and midwifery taskforce, which includes the RCN and RCM as well as recognised nursing and midwifery workforce experts, alongside academia, NHS and Scottish Government representatives.”

He said it would “build on efforts to make Scotland the best place for nurses and midwives to come and work” by developing retention plans, and it will also look at recruitment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
5
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant