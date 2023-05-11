Sentencing changes for young offenders should be flexible, says committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sentencing changes for young offenders should be flexible, says committee

By Press Association
The Children (Care and Justice) Bill will amend existing legislation (Alamy/PA)
The Children (Care and Justice) Bill will amend existing legislation (Alamy/PA)

A Holyrood committee has called for sentencing flexibility in plans to house offenders under the age of 18 in secure units rather than prison.

The Children (Care and Justice) Bill will amend existing legislation so that those aged between 18 and 21 will only be placed in young offender institutes, while under-18s will be detained in secure accommodation.

But the Criminal Justice Committee told ministers that the decision on where to place young offenders should take an individualised approach.

The flexible approach would mean young offenders convicted of serious crimes – such as rape – could be sent to a young offenders institute or prison, it said.

It would also mean a person with additional support needs who is aged 19 to 25 – and convicted of a less serious crime – could be sent to a secure care environment as an alternative to prison.

The committee, which is broadly supportive of the provisions in the Bill, also urged the Scottish Government to ensure there are sufficient staffing resources to house young people in secure units.

It comes as evidence heard by the committee suggested holding young people in secure care rather than prison contributed to significantly higher costs.

The committee also said staff must be well-trained, including experts in youth mental health and education, where appropriate.

Staff resources should also not be plucked from health or social care sectors which could reduce the quality of care, its report said.

Committee convener Audrey Nicoll said: “It’s clear there is strong support for the principle that young people aged 18 or under should be placed in a secure care environment rather than a young offender institute.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Audrey Nicoll is the convener of Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Secure care units can both protect the public and offer better care and support to young people.

“However, evidence we received also pointed out that it costs about four times more to keep a young person in secure care than a prison and we are calling on the Scottish Government to ensure adequate resources are in place for any changes to be effectively implemented.

“Although the Scottish Government told the committee they do not currently have plans to allow for individualised assessments at sentencing, we believe this flexibility would be beneficial and is something they should review in the future.”

The committee is a secondary committee tasked with scrutiny and therefore cannot make official recommendations, however the convener has asked lead committee the Education, Children and Young People Committee to consider its concerns.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have no plans to consider expanding secure care up to age 25.”

