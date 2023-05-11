Behaviour policies leave teachers vulnerable to pupil allegations, union warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Behaviour policies leave teachers vulnerable to pupil allegations, union warns

By Press Association
The NASUWT union says schools and education authorities must do more to protect teachers from the risk of suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)
The NASUWT union says schools and education authorities must do more to protect teachers from the risk of suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scottish teachers are vulnerable to unfounded allegations when enforcing pupil behaviour policies, union representatives have warned.

The NASUWT union says schools and education authorities must do more to protect teachers from the risk of suspension.

In some cases allegations can result in criminal charges, they said.

The union will debate the issue at its conference in Aberdeen on Friday.

A motion at the conference will note with “concern and great sadness” the death of a teacher in the Borders who is said to have taken their own life while awaiting trial for an alleged assault on a pupil.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT’s general secretary, said: “Of course it is vitally important that teachers act responsibly, lawfully and safely in all their interactions with pupils.

Patrick Roach
NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said teachers need more support from their school leaders (Simon Boothe/NASUWT/PA)

“However, there is clear concern from teachers that they do not always receive the backing they need from school leaders and employers in implementing school policies on behaviour.

“This leaves teachers vulnerable to allegations from pupils and parents, which in some cases can result in lengthy suspensions and even criminal charges.

“The impact on the teacher can be devastating and often career ending, even if they are eventually found to have done nothing wrong.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT’s officer for Scotland, called for more guidance from the Scottish Government.

He said: “The NASUWT is clear that every allegation made against a teacher must be investigated and action taken where there is evidence to suggest there is a case to answer.

“However, this must be balanced with a greater duty of care to staff facing investigations arising from their implementation of school policies on pupil behaviour and conduct.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said support for dealing with allegations “should be offered through local authorities, line management and staff welfare structures”.

He added: “Schools and authorities must have procedures in place that meet the needs of both staff, children and young people and must ensure that any local procedures for handling allegations dovetail with local disciplinary and child protection procedures.”

